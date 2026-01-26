Grizzlies vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 26

The Memphis Grizzlies had their game on Sunday afternoon against the Denver Nuggets postponed due to inclement weather, and that gave them some extra rest ahead of Monday’s clash with the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets are favored at home in this matchup, as the Grizzlies are expected to be down Ja Morant, Zach Edey and several others on Monday. The No. 11 seed in the West, Memphis has won just three of its last 10 games and is a dreadful 5-20 straight up against teams that are .500 or better this season.

Houston currently falls into that bucket, and it picked up a 15-point win over Memphis back in November, which is the lone meeting between these teams so far this season.

Kevin Durant and the Rockets have their eyes on a top-three seed in the West, but they are just 5-5 over their last 10 games.

Can they handle a short-handed Memphis team to open this week?

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop target and a prediction for Monday night’s matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies +10.5 (-110)

Rockets -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Grizzlies: +340

Rockets: -440

Total

224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Grizzlies vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 26

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), Space City Network

Grizzlies record: 18-25

Rockets record: 27-16

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Rockets Injury Report

Fred VanVleet – out

Steven Adams – out

Isaiah Crawford – out

JD Davison – out

Aaron Holiday – probable

Tristen Newton – out

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet

Cam Spencer UNDER 7.5 Assists (-144)

A former second-round pick, Cam Spencer has been huge for the Grizzlies this season with so many rotation players out. He's averaging 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, and he's thrived as a playmaker as of late.

Spencer is averaging 8.0 assists per game in January, posting multiple games with double-digit dimes while clearing 7.5 assists on six occasions.

However, I think this number is a little high on Monday, even with Morant out. Houston has one of the 10-best defenses in the NBA, and it ranks third in opponent assists per game this season, allowing less than 25 per night.

Spencer has been a great playmaker in an expanded role, but he still has just nine games (out of 42) with eight or more assists this season. I wouldn't be shocked if he falls just short against this stingy Rockets squad.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Houston is a great bet to cover:

The Rockets are massive home favorites against a banged-up Memphis team that is down Ja Morant for the next few weeks due to a UCL sprain in his elbow.

Houston has not been great against the spread at home (8-9 as a home favorite), but it does have an average scoring margin of +10.5 points in those games. The Rockets are fourth in net rating, fourth in offensive rating and eighth in defensive rating, and they should be able to handle a Memphis team that has struggled against over .500 teams this season.

The Grizzlies are just 5-9 against the spread as road dogs, and they are 5-20 straight up when playing teams that are .500 or better. With Morant, Zach Edey and others sidelined, it’s hard to get behind this Memphis team against one of the top teams in the West.

The Rockets are down a key piece in Steven Adams, but they’re coming off a huge road win on Friday over the Detroit Pistons. Houston is much more talented than this short-handed Grizzlies squad, and it beat Memphis by 15 – in Memphis – earlier this season with Morant healthy.

This season is in jeopardy for the Grizz, who have dropped seven of their last 10 games to fall out of a play-in spot in the West. I think they struggle on the road on Monday night.

Pick: Rockets -10.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.