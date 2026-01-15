NBA global games are a nice opportunity to show the world the league's athletic prowess on a neutral court, and the Memphis Grizzlies will get their turn on Thursday in Berlin against the Orlando Magic. This is the 14th time the league has hosted a game in Germany since 1984, per NBA Communications, but it is also the first regular-season outing.

Yet this will be no stroll in the Tiergarten for Memphis, even with the Orlando Magic’s defense playing below standard for the last 15 outings. The latter’s available players have more talent.

It’s one thing to blow a game in front of local supporters. But it’s another for the team to soil itself on the world stage.

There is presumably a strong desire to impress, especially after some behind-the-scenes drama involving Ja Morant and Vince Williams Jr. became public on Wednesday, with media present. Morant made the trip but isn’t playing due to a right calf strain. The team not letting that exchange ruin the vibes of this business trip would say a lot about its mental makeup at the midway point of the year.

Here’s what you need to know.

Stay aware of the threats

Franz Wagner is making his return after spraining his ankle on Dec. 7. Keep in mind that he and Paolo Banchero are Orlando’s best downhill options because of their size and strength. The Grizzlies will have to stay disciplined covering the weak side when they start plowing into the lane.

On top of that, Anthony Black can do a little bit of everything as a scorer, so he’ll need to see different defenders, and they’ll need to get legally physical with him, trying to break his concentration. Since Black is so athletic, defenders cannot lunge at him when he catches at the arc because he'll slide past it.

The Magic’s security blanket has been Desmond Bane this season, and this is the first time the Grizzlies will see him on his new team. He’s ignitable in a hurry and takes 4.5 open to wide-open 3-pointers per game, so the Grizzlies will have to play him closely.

Don’t let up on the ball movement

The last thing the Grizzlies want to do is play into Orlando’s hands with weak ball movement, giving their defenders the license to hunt. The Magic are the best team in the league at defending the three-point line, giving up the fewest wide-open attempts, in part because of their massive lineups. The team will need a steady diet of off-ball screens to loosen up their schemes, and Williams’ sharp passing.

Additionally, getting out in transition is ideal, but the Grizzlies will have a better shot at it if they force extra misses and live-ball turnovers.

Rebounding

This game could be decided in the trenches. Notably, the Grizzlies have been superior rebounders and second-chance scorers in the 15 straight games Zach Edey has missed, but the Magic should have both Wagner brothers present, so securing extra possessions will be harder. The communication needs to be loud, so players don’t miss box-outs, and another above-standard game from Jaren Jackson Jr. would be a big help.