Ja News Official, How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies-Orlando Magic, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Lineups & More

The Memphis Grizzlies won’t have Ja Morant in the lineup for the first leg of this European tour as trade rumors continue to swirl. He’s participated in practices overseas and has been getting treatment, but won’t play in this NBA Berlin Game and may have played his final game for the team if a deal can be struck over the next week. His next chance to play will be in London on Sunday.

Franz Wagner will return to the Orlando Magic lineup in his hometown, which is pretty neat and hints that he’s been pushing to ensure that he doesn’t miss out on this opportunity.

Wagner has been sidelined by a high ankle sprain that frankly looked a lot worse when it occurred at Madison Square Garden back in the first quarter of a Dec. 7 loss to the New York Knicks. It will cost him nearly six weeks of action, but at the time, it looked like it might be a season-ender.

The Grizzlies have had unfortunate luck with injuries all season that has followed them into 2026 since Morant, Cedric Coward and Vince Williams Jr. have already missed time in 2026 and starting center Zach Edey has been ruled out for another six weeks with a stress reaction in his ankle.

The Grizzlies have dropped six of eight but do come off a 103-98 victory against the Brooklyn Nets behind rookie Cedric Coward’s team-high 21 points. They’ve dropped four of the last five games outside of Memphis. The Grizzlies are 3-19 against teams with winning records.

Besides Franz and older brother Moe Wagner, Munich-born Magic reserve forward Tristan da Silva is also German, while backup center Goga Bitadze is from Georgia. The only European-born member of the Grizzlies is Spanish forward Santi Aldama.

Vitals - How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Magic

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Jan. 15, 2:10 p.m. CST, Uber Arena, Berlin, Germany

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: WMFS-FM (Grizzlies), FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic)

Grizzlies hope dominance over Magic continues overseas

The Orlando Magic (22-18) and Memphis Grizzlies (17-22) square off in the first of two Europe-based matchups the NBA is putting on this season. The Berlin Game, as this is called, is the first regular-season NBA game ever played in Germany. It will be played at Uber Arena, which typically hosts concerts, hockey matches and the Alba Berlin basketball team’s contests. For hoops, it typically seats 14,500.

Alba Berlin is where both Moe and Franz Wagner played as young pros, and competes in the Euroleague in addition to Germany’s Bundesliga. Grizzlies head coach Tomas Iisalo knows the league well, coaching at Telekomm Baskets Bonn and winning titles there on his rise through the ranks.

These teams will play in London’s 02 Arena on Sunday. Memphis has won seven of the last eight matchups between these teams, sweeping last season’s games 124-111 and 105-104. The Grizzlies’ one-point win came on Feb. 21 of ‘25, with the winning margin provided by a late Aldama free throw. Jaren Jackson Jr. blocked a Paolo Banchero potential game-winner to preserve the victory, which was spurred on by a team-high 23 points from Morant. Franz Wagner led Orlando with 25.

Memphis’ recent surge has given it a 31-26 series lead over the Magic dating back to the Grizzlies’ entry into the NBA in ‘95. Orlando won 11 of the first 12 matchups, including the first two after the Griz moved from Vancouver to Tennessee, before things started to turn.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -5.5 (-110), Grizzlies +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Magic -205, Grizzlies +170

Total: 231.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Franz Wagner

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Anthony Black

G Desmond Bane

GRIZZLIES

F Jaylen Wells

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

C Jock Landale

G Cam Spencer

G Cedric Coward

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Jalen Suggs: Out - Right Knee MCL Contusion

Colin Castleton: Out - Left Thumb Fracture

GRIZZLIES

Ja Morant: Out - Right Calf Contusion

Brandon Clarke: Out - Right Calf Strain

Zach Edey: Out - Left Ankle Stress Reaction

Ty Jerome: Out - Right Calf Strain

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out - Right Toe Surgery Recovery

QUOTABLE

Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo on the Ja Morant trade rumors: "We are not in the business of commenting on random internet reports. I don’t think there’s pressure from that side (having a star player on the global stage), I think it’s more that (it) doesn't match the timeline that everybody feels comfortable with him being out there and being 100 percent."

