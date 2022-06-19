Atlanta Hawks Summer Power Rankings: Week 5

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Off-Season Power Rankings: Week 5

Another competitive week in Atlanta.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

We are back with our fifth edition of the summer power rankings. Some weeks are easy, and others are more challenging. But over the past seven days, the Atlanta Hawks players have put on a clinic on how to have a good off-season. Let's rank which players had the strongest vibes this week.

10. Dominique Wilkins

NBA Hall of Fame player Dominique Wilkins was shown in a video tweeted by Enes Kanter.

While technically not an NBA player since 1999, we have long established that Dominique Wilkins gets included in our summer power rankings. For the second consecutive week, "the Human Highlight Film" is ranked at the 10th spot. Wilkins always stays busy, but this week was highlighted by his appearance at the Professional Fighters League event held in Atlanta.

9. Lou Williams

Mar 7, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) dribbles the ball during the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

The writing is on the wall; Lou Williams will not be on the roster much longer. So we need to take every opportunity possible to celebrate the 'Underground GOAT.' Unfortunately, Williams has slid back in the rankings for the second consecutive week. The vibes king comes in at 9th, which is a career-low for the legend of lifestyle.

8. Onyeka Okongwu

Jan 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward-center Onyeka Okongwu (17) gestures after scoring a basket against Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield (24) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center.

Onyeka Okongwu is back in the rankings after falling out last week. Okongwu was in Atlanta this week, working with local kids as part of the Hawks Community Court Summer Tour. It was great to see Okongwu return from his hometown of Los Angeles and even better to see him helping out the younger generation.

7. Kevin Huerter

Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) shoots the ball against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at State Farm Arena.

Like Onyeka Okongwu, Kevin Huerter took some time out of his schedule to make the day for local kids. 'Red Velvet' highlighted the Hawks Summer Camp on Wednesday. We are giving him a slight edge over Okongwu since Huerter also stopped and took a picture with a fan outside of a furniture store in Atlanta.

6. Bogdan Bogdanovic

Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) reacts after making a basket during the first quarter against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena

This was a big bounce-back week for Bogdan Bogdanovic. Last week, he attended a Silk Sonic concert which is respectable. But attending a pop-up shop in Los Angeles in honor of the Adidas x Gucci collaboration definitely ranks higher. It's good to see Bogdanovic smiling as he recovers from knee surgery.

5. Clint Capela

Apr 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) reacts with guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) after scoring a basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at State Farm Arena.

Over the past few weeks, Clint Capela has made a concerted effort at documenting his workouts. While wild trade rumors are still circulating online, Capela wants to remind everyone that he is still a dominant center in the NBA. This week, Capela used Instagram to document a fire fit-pic. Capela's vibes were immaculate this week.

4. Sharife Cooper

Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) is shown during the second half of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.

Another out-of-this-world performance from rising sophomore Sharife Cooper. The two-way player has risen throughout every single week of our summer power rankings. Cooper hung out with summer basketball campers, got some love from the Adidas Basketball Instagram account, and spent time with his lady. There is no ceiling for where the 21-year-old's off-season.

3. De'Andre Hunter

Mar 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) passes the ball behind New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (9) during the first half at State Farm Arena.

Like his 2021-22 season, De'Andre Hunter has been up and down this summer. He opened at the top spot in our first week's rankings and was unranked as recently as last week. However, he's back in the top three thanks to his trip to Italy with Danilo Gallinari. In addition to taking business school courses, Hunter also has enjoyed all that Italy has to offer. Couple that with the rumors that the Hawks want to give him a contract extension, and it's a strong week for Hunter.

2. Danilo Gallinari

Apr 22, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forwards John Collins (20) and Danilo Gallinari (8) react after a basket against the Miami Heat during the first half of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.

Danilo Gallinari is a real-life cheat code for vibes. The 33-year-old plays by his own set of rules when in his homeland of Italy. You may consider yourself cool, but are you Gallinari walking around a basketball court in loafers cool? Gallinari's Instagram account is a mood board for how to spend your summer vacation.

1. Trae Young

Nov 22, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts next to Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) after making a three point basket during the first half at State Farm Arena.

No surprises here. Trae Young remains ranked at number one this week. Young flew from Norman, Oklahoma, to Atlanta, Georgia, to attend to some business. The All-NBA point guard filmed a Sprite advertisement, debuted an unreleased colorway of his signature sneaker, and flexed the private jet life. Not only are there no Hawks players able to compete with Young's off-season, but there are also few players in the league capable of matching his VORP (Vibes Over Replacement Player).

Not ranked: John Collins, Jalen Johnson, Kevin Knox, Delon Wright, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Gorgui Dieng, and Skylar Mays. We will be back next Sunday with updated power rankings. Until then, take it easy and stay locked into AllHawks.com.

