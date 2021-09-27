September 27, 2021
Five Funniest Moments from Hawks Media Day
Five Funniest Moments from Hawks Media Day

Aside from serious questions about injuries and contracts, there were plenty of light moments at NBA Media Day in Atlanta.
© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This morning in Atlanta, the Hawks and media members congregated for the first time since September of 2019. A lot has changed in the world and on the team over the past 24 months. One thing that remains constant is the levity surrounding NBA players. Here are the five funniest moments from NBA Media Day in Atlanta.

Solomon Hill Recapping Italian Vacation

True to my journalist pedigree, I covered Hill's travels earlier this summer. Naturally, I had to ask the veteran forward about the trip. Hill expressed his love, respect, and gratitude for the country. He also confirmed that he was confused for teammate Danilo Gallinari because of their shared charisma and ability to take over a room.

Clint Capela's FIFA Skills

The league-leading rebounder also has gaming skills. I asked him about FIFA 22, and he said that recently he beat NFL Hall of Famer Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson, "really bad." Surprisingly, Capela plays online with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

John Collins T-Shirt

Speaking of 76ers center Embiid, there is still no love-loss between him and Hawks forward, John Collins. Throughout the summer, Collins' clothing line, 'The Baptist Collection' has sold t-shirts with the infamous baptism alley-oop dunk on Embiid. Collins told me that Embiid would not be getting a cut of the profits from the shirt.

No image description

Lou Williams Critiques Trae Young's Wrestling

The whole world was shocked when the Hawks point guard made a surprise appearance in Madison Square Garden for WWE SmackDown. Unfortunately, teammate Lou Williams says Young is a poor wrestler and unconvincing.

Trae Young WWE Belt

Despite the criticism coming from Williams, the WWE is impressed with Young's performance. They awarded the All-Star point guard with his own belt.

