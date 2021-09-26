Atlanta Hawks Preseason Preview

Ladies and gentlemen, we have made it. Tomorrow is NBA Media Day. The players will answer questions that range from serious to silly to cringe. Following the event, the team usually goes out to dinner and enjoys one final night before the training camp grind begins.

Here is a look at important preseason dates for the Atlanta Hawks as they prepare for the 2021-22 NBA Season.

Media Day (9/27/21)

Start of Training Camp (9/28/21)

Preseason Game #1: @ Miami Heat (10/4/21)

Preseason Game #2: Cleveland Cavaliers (10/6/21)

Preseason Game #3: @ Memphis Grizzlies (10/9/21)

Preseason Game #4: Miami Heat (10/14/21)

Following the fourth and final preseason game, the team will cut down from 20 players to the 15-man active roster. Currently, the Hawks have 14 players under contract, and we have examined the battle for the last roster spot.

In addition to figuring out who will be the last man on the bench, the team must work its way back into shape. The Hawks offseason only lasted only 2.5 months. Whereas the prior year, their offseason extended beyond nine months.

Another important component of this preseason is getting the team back to full health. On Friday, General Manager Travis Schlenk gave us important updates on the health of key players. Getting players cleared to play at full speed is essential to reaching goals for the 2021-22 season.

