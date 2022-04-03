Every Celebrity Who Attended Quavo's Birthday at Hawks Game

Of course, Quavo was the center of attention last night. The Migos rapper and North Atlanta native has been a Hawks fan since birth (maybe even before, I don't know). I've written many times before that the Hawks have the strongest celebrity fanbase and it's not even close. They are always #TrueToAtlanta

The Hawks previously hosted Quavo Night in Feb. 2020, when the night was curated to reflect the rapper’s unique flair and cultural influence. Hawks guard Trae Young put up his first 50-point game of his career and gifted his game-worn jersey to Quavo in a signature moment.