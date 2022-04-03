Every Celebrity Who Attended Quavo's Birthday at Hawks Game

Every Celebrity Who Attended Nets Game in Atlanta
Last night was a legendary moment in Atlanta Hawks basketball history. Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets scored a career-high 55 points, and it still wasn't enough to win. Trae Young led the Hawks with 36 points and 10 assists. On top of all that, it was Migos' rapper Quavo's birthday which brought all of the stars to State Farm Arena.
Stars Celebrating Quavo's Birthday
Quavo
Of course, Quavo was the center of attention last night. The Migos rapper and North Atlanta native has been a Hawks fan since birth (maybe even before, I don't know). I've written many times before that the Hawks have the strongest celebrity fanbase and it's not even close. They are always #TrueToAtlanta
The Hawks previously hosted Quavo Night in Feb. 2020, when the night was curated to reflect the rapper’s unique flair and cultural influence. Hawks guard Trae Young put up his first 50-point game of his career and gifted his game-worn jersey to Quavo in a signature moment.
2 Chainz
Former college hooper and GOAT rapper 2 Chainz recently put out an album that features a song called "Million Dollars Worth of Game." My favorite part of the song is the line "Courtside watching the Hawks play the Pistons."
If Quavo is the Hawks biggest superfan, then 2 Chainz is a very close second. Like the Migos rapper, 2 Chainz has performed during halftime of multiple Hawks games. He also popularized the phrase "Truuu" which sounds a lot like #TrueToAtlanta—just saying.
Usher
Technically, Usher was raised in the same town as me - Chattanooga, Tennessee. But like myself, Usher identifies much more with Atlanta, Georgia. (Can't blame him there). It's not uncommon to see the highly-decorated recording artist sitting courtside at Hawks games.
Chris Tucker
Atlanta native and comedian Chris Tucker would not miss an opportunity to attend the function last night. Below is a video of my favorite Chris Tucker moment from a Hawks game. He didn't do this last night but had he done so, it would have likely caused the Hawks to score over 200 points in regulation.
Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'oir Davis
There are celebrity power couples, and then there are superstar celebrity power couples like Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis. Not only did Gucci propose to Keyshia at a Hawks game, but they still regularly attend games. File this under 'Things We Love To See.'
Offset
You know Offset wasn't going to miss an opportunity to celebrate his friend and fellow Migos groupmate. Luckily for fans, Offset performed at halftime with rapper 'Rich the Kid.' Remember how I mentioned power couples when discussing Gucci Mane? Yeah, Offset is part of an equally awesome power couple with Cardi B.
Rich the Kid
Rapper Rich the Kid is from Queens, New York. But he's officially an Atlantan in my eyes now. Performing with Offset, the 29-year-old put on one of the best halftime shows I can remember. That says a lot, given the myriad artists who have performed at Hawks games throughout the years.
Recommended For You
Did Kyrie Irving Make Fun of Trae Young's Defense?
Trae Young Wears Kobe Bryant-Inspired Hoodie