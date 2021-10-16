Hawks Players Attend Lou Williams Masquerade Themed Birthday

    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Top StoriesNewsCultureSI.com
    Search
    Hawks Players Celebrate Lou Williams Birthday at Masquerade

    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    Hawks Players Celebrate Lou Williams Birthday at Masquerade

    Lou Williams is turning 35 in style.
    Author:

    NBA veteran and perennial Sixth Man of the Year, Lou Williams, is turning 35 on October 27. In honor of the underground GOAT's birthday, Atlanta's A-List turned out for a masquerade party held at The Gathering Spot. In addition to masks, everyone dressed in their finest formal attire.

    Friends, family, and celebrities attended the festivities. Not to mention, several Hawks players took time out of their busy schedules to celebrate their close friend and teammate. Trae Young, Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Kevin Huerter all made appearances.

    Williams and other Hawks players have been adding pictures from the party to their Instagram stories throughout the day. Additionally, Williams and Bogdanovic documented their dapper outfits by posting to their accounts. Check out the spooky pictures below.

    No image description

    Lou Williams @louwillville)

    Bogdan Bogdanovic (@bogdanbogdanovic)

    Although I'm mad that my invitation got lost in the mail, I have to admit the Hawks players clean up nicely. Plus, it's cool to see that they are friends outside of the gym and locker room. Happy early birthday to the future Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, Lou Williams.

    Hawks Debuting New Uniforms On November 4 Against Jazz

    Case for John Collins Participating in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

    Trae Young is Partnering with Snapchat to Address Mental Health Awareness

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and guard Lou Williams (6) react after a play against the Orlando Magic during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    Culture

    Hawks Players Attend Lou Williams Masquerade Themed Birthday

    just now
    Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan talks to forward Cam Reddish (22) against the Miami Heat in the first half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Announce Series of Roster Moves

    8 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shows emotion on the court against the Miami Heat in the first half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Four Key Takeaways from Atlanta Hawks Preseason

    Oct 15, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks players huddle before playing the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Top Ten Plays from Hawks Preseason

    Oct 15, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates after a three pointer with guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) against the Miami Heat in the first half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hawks Extinguish Heat 127-92

    Oct 14, 2021
    Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) sits on the bench prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks during game three of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hawks To Wear New Nike City Edition Uniforms Against Jazz

    Oct 14, 2021
    Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the first half at American Airlines Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Everything You Need To Know

    Oct 14, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball up the court against the Miami Heat during the first half at FTX Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report for Miami Heat

    Oct 14, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young shakes hands with center Clint Capela
    News

    Clint Capela and Trae Young Still Recovering from Injuries

    Oct 13, 2021