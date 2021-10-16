Hawks Players Attend Lou Williams Masquerade Themed Birthday

NBA veteran and perennial Sixth Man of the Year, Lou Williams, is turning 35 on October 27. In honor of the underground GOAT's birthday, Atlanta's A-List turned out for a masquerade party held at The Gathering Spot. In addition to masks, everyone dressed in their finest formal attire.

Friends, family, and celebrities attended the festivities. Not to mention, several Hawks players took time out of their busy schedules to celebrate their close friend and teammate. Trae Young, Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Kevin Huerter all made appearances.

Williams and other Hawks players have been adding pictures from the party to their Instagram stories throughout the day. Additionally, Williams and Bogdanovic documented their dapper outfits by posting to their accounts. Check out the spooky pictures below.

Lou Williams @louwillville)

Bogdan Bogdanovic (@bogdanbogdanovic)

Although I'm mad that my invitation got lost in the mail, I have to admit the Hawks players clean up nicely. Plus, it's cool to see that they are friends outside of the gym and locker room. Happy early birthday to the future Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, Lou Williams.

Recommended For You

Hawks Debuting New Uniforms On November 4 Against Jazz

Case for John Collins Participating in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Trae Young is Partnering with Snapchat to Address Mental Health Awareness

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!