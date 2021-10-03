Over 500 Coaches Attend Atlanta Hawks Coaches Clinic Presented By Adidas

October 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Top StoriesNewsCultureSI.com
Search
Huge Turnout For 10th Annual Atlanta Hawks Coaches Clinic Presented By Adidas
Publish date:

Huge Turnout For 10th Annual Atlanta Hawks Coaches Clinic Presented By Adidas

The relationship between the Atlanta Hawks and the community was on full display Saturday afternoon.
Author:

Kat Goduco Photo

The relationship between the Atlanta Hawks and the community was on full display Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday afternoon, the Hawks Basketball Academy hosted more than 500 coaches at their 10th annual Jr. Hawks Coaches Clinic presented by adidas. This clinic provided coaches of all levels the opportunity to learn from Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan and the entire coaching staff.

“Partnering with adidas to put together this annual coaches clinic was very important for the Hawks. First, I would like to give a special thanks to Coach McMillan and the Hawks coaching staff who were tremendous today sharing years of wisdom and knowledge,” said Hawks Vice President of Basketball Development Jon Babul. “We hope that coaches in attendance feel energized, educated and empowered to go back to their gyms all over our state and deliver an enjoyable and positive basketball experience for thousands of youth.”

The Coaches Clinic presented by adidas included instructional drills focused around defense, shooting, offense and spacing and concluded with a special Q&A session with Coach McMillan.

True to Atlanta, the Hawks maintain their commitment to the community and to the game. The annual Coaches Clinic, alongside the myriad other events the organization hosts every year, is just another reason to get behind this young and exciting team. 

No image description

Photos from 10th Annual Atlanta Hawks Coaches Clinic Presented by Adidas

Coaches Clinic 2
6
Gallery
6 Images

Recommended For You

Five Scary Atlanta Hawks Lineups

How To Find Sold Out Adidas Trae Young 1 Shoes

Vince Carter Documentary Debuts Online

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

Atlanta Hawks Coach Nate McMillan addressing participants at annual Coaches Clinic.
Culture

Over 500 Coaches Attend Atlanta Hawks Coaches Clinic Presented By Adidas

51 seconds ago
A general view of the Atlanta Hawks logo at midcourt before a game between the Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Preseason News Roundup

23 hours ago
Image of the ICEE colorway of the Adidas Trae Young 1
Culture

How To Find Sold Out Adidas Trae Young 1 Shoes

Oct 2, 2021
Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) fist bumps fans after an overtime loss to the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena.
News

Vince Carter Documentary Debuts Today

Oct 1, 2021
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (left) and guard Kevin Huerter sit on the bench during the second quarter against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena.
News

Five Atlanta Hawks Lineups that Scare the NBA

Oct 1, 2021
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) warms up before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks News Roundup: Practice, Injury Updates, Rule Changes

Sep 30, 2021
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) poses for a photo during Media Day at the Chase Center.
News

Looking Back at Klay Thompson's Last Game Against Hawks

Sep 30, 2021
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball runs the offense against the Washington Wizards in the second half at Spectrum Center.
News

NBA News: LaMelo Ball Starts Scholarship Program

Sep 29, 2021
Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams warms up before their game against the Milwaukee Bucks during game six of the Eastern Conference Finals
News

Recapping Day 2 of Hawks Preseason Practice

Sep 29, 2021