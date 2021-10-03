Over 500 Coaches Attend Atlanta Hawks Coaches Clinic Presented By Adidas

The relationship between the Atlanta Hawks and the community was on full display Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday afternoon, the Hawks Basketball Academy hosted more than 500 coaches at their 10th annual Jr. Hawks Coaches Clinic presented by adidas. This clinic provided coaches of all levels the opportunity to learn from Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan and the entire coaching staff.

“Partnering with adidas to put together this annual coaches clinic was very important for the Hawks. First, I would like to give a special thanks to Coach McMillan and the Hawks coaching staff who were tremendous today sharing years of wisdom and knowledge,” said Hawks Vice President of Basketball Development Jon Babul. “We hope that coaches in attendance feel energized, educated and empowered to go back to their gyms all over our state and deliver an enjoyable and positive basketball experience for thousands of youth.”

The Coaches Clinic presented by adidas included instructional drills focused around defense, shooting, offense and spacing and concluded with a special Q&A session with Coach McMillan.

True to Atlanta, the Hawks maintain their commitment to the community and to the game. The annual Coaches Clinic, alongside the myriad other events the organization hosts every year, is just another reason to get behind this young and exciting team.

Photos from 10th Annual Atlanta Hawks Coaches Clinic Presented by Adidas 6 Gallery 6 Images

