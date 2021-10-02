Ever since Trae Young debuted his first signature shoe at Madison Square Garden in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, fans have been anxiously awaiting their chance to buy a pair. Finally, sneakerheads got their chance yesterday.

Trae Young sent out a few tweets with a link to the adidas website, and within hours the adidas Trae Young 1 shoes were sold out - in two different colorways. I noticed a trend of people on twitter who were upset because the shoes were gone before they even opened up their phones.

Luckily, you still have some options if you want either of the first two colorways released yesterday. First, fans can use the search options on websites to see if the shoes are in the actual physical locations of their local stores.

Second, at the time of this article, some sizes are still available online at Dicks Sporting Goods, Finish Line, and Champs Sports. This is not guaranteed to last long, so act fast.

Lastly, if fans of Young are that desperate, they can pay resell prices on third-party sites such as StockX, GOAT, or eBay. You should not have any problems finding your size on any of those sites. But, of course, not everyone is going to want to pay higher than the retail price plus the fees included with going through those resell sites.

If all else fails, fans can wait for future colorways to drop. Here is a link to the article I posted a few weeks ago, which details the release schedule of the next three colorways.

Also, keep in mind that in the near future there will be plenty more colorways that we have not yet seen. I asked Young about unannounced colorways of the adidas Trae Young 1 at NBA Media day last Monday.

It is an exciting time to be a Hawks fan and a sneakerhead. Be sure to keep checking back at AllHawks.com for updates on Trae Young's first signature shoe.

