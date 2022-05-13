NBA Legend Shares 2018 Video of Jack Harlow Partying

Skip to main content
Lou Williams Shares Old Jack Harlow Party Video

The two friends go way back.

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Some things in life just come down to if you know, you know. NBA legend Lou Williams' parties are an example of such a phenomenon. At least twice a year, Williams throws a party that consists of friends, family, hoopers, rappers, and other celebrities.

Yesterday, Williams gave out the date for his next bash (May 29, 2022 - not that I think any of us are on the list). Shortly after announcing the date of the next "#LWVMDW" event, Williams posted a video from 2018 where you can see a young Jack Harlow dancing to 'Swag Surfin''. See the amazing Instagram video below.

That's amazing. Harlow was just 20 years old at the time and far from the budding superstar, he is now. Clearly, the veteran hooper can spot rising talent in basketball and music. 

We can laugh at it now, but Harlow got Williams in trouble in July 2020. Williams received permission to leave the NBA Bubble in Orlando, Florida, to attend to a loss in the family. However, the then-Clippers shooting guard took a quick detour to Magic City in Atlanta, Georgia, where he grabbed some of the establishment's legendary lemon-pepper wet chicken wings.

Williams' buddy Harlow was there as well and unthinkingly shared a picture of the two friends hanging out. As everyone remembers, that went over like a lead balloon. See ESPN's Ramona Shelburne's tweet thread from July 25, 2020, below.

After the NBA concluded a quick investigation, Williams was required to sit out the first two seeding games of the Bubble to fulfill his quarantine requirements. A few days later, Harlow had some fun by posting a picture of himself in a Clippers jersey on his Instagram page.

Williams and Harlow's bromance remains undefeated. Kings uplifting kings. File this under things we love to see. Hopefully, one day we will even get to hear the two collaborate on a song. But until then, stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

