Trae Young has been deep in his bag this season. The All-Star point guard averaged career-highs in ten different statistical categories. Not to mention he became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists.

Adidas has matched Young's energy by releasing a plethora of dope colorways. We've seen collaborations with rappers, tributes to the city of Atlanta, and family-inspired kicks.

After months of fans begging for a very specific PE (player exclusive), Adidas is finally releasing the 'Hawks' colorway on Sunday, April 24, for $130 (USD). This version of the Adidas Trae Young 1 features a red and black gradient upper with yellow speckles on the sides. The rubber outsole is black, which lends itself to hoops and off-court occasions.

Young has frequently worn these kicks when the Hawks wear their black or gold uniforms. It never fails that fans start chirping online about wanting the 'Hawks' colorway. Fans are not the only ones excited; Hibbett Sports already has a countdown on their website.

Act fast because Young's shoes are not only a best seller on the Adidas website, but they have been selling out on most retail websites. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Wears 'Camo' Colorway Against Nets

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years