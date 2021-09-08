The Atlanta Hawks Might be Teasing New City Edition Uniforms

Nike and the Atlanta Hawks have not missed with any of their uniform designs. Will this year be different?

With less than three weeks until training camps begin, we can expect a steady stream of new information on every team. One of the more exciting updates is the annual reveal of Nike's City Edition Uniforms.

Although nothing is confirmed, leaks of potential uniforms have been circulating on the internet for months. Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.Net believes that at least five of the uniforms we've seen so far are legit. That list includes the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and Chicago Bulls.

If the jerseys are real, Nike did a great job incorporating several different eras of Atlanta Hawks uniforms. In fact, it seems like mixing different eras of uniforms is the trend with all of the other leaked jerseys.

To further stoke speculation, Tuesday evening, the Atlanta Hawks official social media accounts posted their old Hawks logo. They asked fans to reply with the first person they thought of after seeing the logo.

Don't forget last year, the organization revealed its 2021 City Edition uniforms on October 4, 2020. Over the past four years, Nike has designed the "Volt," "50th Anniversary", "Peachtree," and "MLK" City Edition uniforms for the Atlanta Hawks. We will continue to provide you with more information as soon as it becomes available.

