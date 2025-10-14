Atlanta Hawks and Delta Airlines Announce Extended Partnership As NBA Season Nears
elta and the Atlanta Hawks are celebrating their renewed multi-year partnership with a lineup of elevated fan experiences both on and off the court.
Delta remains the Official Commercial Airline of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, continuing to deliver unforgettable moments through partnership assets like the SkyMiles Upgrades Platform.
The in-arena gameday experience allows SkyMiles Members to unlock exclusive rewards and unforgettable experiences by simply checking in through the Hawks and State Farm Arena mobile app during home games and select State Farm Arena events. By checking in, SkyMiles Members will become automatically eligible to win a variety of prizes, from seat upgrades to on-court experiences and merchandise giveaways.
Fans of both iconic Atlanta brands can celebrate the partnership at the upcoming Atlanta Hawks “Delta Day” game on October 25, where Delta will give away co-branded luggage tags to the first 5,000 fans at the gate, upgraded lower-bowl tickets for select SkyMiles Members via the SkyMiles Upgrades Platform and will have multiple in-game features that showcase Delta’s hometown pride.
“At Delta, we believe in creating meaningful connections both in the air and on the ground,” said Alicia Tillman, Chief Marketing Officer of Delta Air Lines. “Our extended partnership with the Atlanta Hawks reflects our commitment to delivering elevated, fan-first experiences that celebrate our shared Atlanta roots and the passion of our community. Together, we’re redefining what it means to engage with customers through unforgettable moments.”
To commemorate the partnership and Delta’s Centennial year, Hawks Principal Owner Tony Ressler and Hawks President of Business Enterprise and Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Saltzman were joined by Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins in gifting Ed Bastian with a customized no. 100 jersey to celebrate a century in the sky in front of the Delta SKY360° Club at the award-winning State Farm Arena.
“Delta Air Lines is both a leader in the airline industry and a cornerstone of the Atlanta community, and we are thrilled to be able to extend and enhance our partnership,” said Saltzman. “Delta’s dedication to excellence, customer service and innovation perfectly aligns with our core values, and we are excited to introduce exclusive benefits to their SkyMiles members.”
Delta will continue to entitle State Farm Arena’s most exclusive space, the Delta SKY360° Club, featuring all-inclusive food and drink for all courtside ticket members.
The extension of this partnership will also include various in-arena branding, including the Diamond Deck 3 entrance and the Delta Fly-Through-Lanes, which allows fans to enter at an exclusive security entrance. To access the Delta Fly-Through Lanes, fans can sign up before making their way to the game.
As Delta’s hometown hub, the extension of the Hawks partnership is one of many ways the airline supports local sports teams and the Atlanta community. Delta is the Official Airline of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United, The Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech.