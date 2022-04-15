After a raucous opening night victory against the Dallas Mavericks on October 21, the Atlanta Hawks were met with a reality check in Cleveland two days later. The Cavaliers handed the Hawks their first loss of the season by a score of 101-95.

The Hawks won the next three contests against the Cavaliers, but the second game of the season is what sticks in my mind. It started a trend of losing on the road and following up big victories with disappointing losses. On Wednesday night, the Hawks had one of their best games of the season in front of a crazed State Farm Arena crowd. How will they follow that performance up in Cleveland?

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers expectedly lost to the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the Play-In Tournament. It was the Cavaliers' ninth loss in 13 games. However, the calvary is on the way. All-Star center Jarrett Allen hasn't played since fracturing his finger on March 6 but could be back tonight (more on that below).

To make matters worse for the Hawks, they're still without John Collins. But they do have Trae Young. 'Ice Trae' has proven capable of winning games as a scorer, facilitator, or both. Heck, he could probably win a game as the starting center a la Magic Johnson in the 1980 NBA Finals if he put his mind to it.