Atlanta Hawks Draft Scouting Report: Jeremy Sochan

Should the Atlanta Hawks find themselves in a situation where Ochai Agbaji, Malaki Branham, and Tari Eason are all off the board, and Jeremy Sochan is still available come the 16th overall pick, they shouldn’t hesitate one bit to select the brilliant Baylor prospect and for a couple of key reasons.

The first comes down to the resemblance in-game style Sochan has to that of NBA 2021-22 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes. Possessing one big, athletic, towering frame, Sochan put forth an exciting display of his versatile talent in his sole season with Baylor, highlighting a little bit of everything with his scoring package while dominating the paint with elite rebounding and superior defending.

Similarly to that of Eason, Sochan predicated just about all of his success off the bench, averaging 25.1 minutes in 30 games played while only starting in one of them. So whether the Hawks choose to slot him in as a starter or not, Sochan would generate an immediate impact with his defensive resilience and offensive savviness, something the Hawks would benefit from having.