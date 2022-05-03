On March 1, 2021, the Atlanta Hawks parted ways with Lloyd Pierce before naming Nate McMillan his successor. The team rallied around their new leader before going on the greatest postseason run in franchise history. On July 5, the organization rewarded McMillan with a four-year contract.

After a very short offseason, the players entered the 2021-22 season with a palpable sense of complacency. Trae Young took a beating in the media for saying that the regular season was boring, but Clint Capela later admitted the team lacked excitement at the beginning of the season.

While getting multi-millionaire Gen-Z kids to embrace the grind is nearly impossible, it is part of the job for McMillan. The veteran coach and his staff allowed bad habits to take root. For example, the team ranked 26th in defensive rating; they were 16-25 on the road and relied heavily on the idea of flipping the switch late in the season.

Like me in high school, the Hawks calculated the exact amount of effort required to pass and floated through the boring parts. Not only did the Hawks fail to meet their projected over/under win total (47), but they took a step back from last season. The 2020-21 Hawks had a .569% winning percentage, whereas the 2021-22 squad won just .524% of their games.