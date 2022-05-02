Learn More About Draft Prospects Hawks are Scouting Today

Now that the season is a wrap, the Atlanta Hawks front office begins the challenging process of assessing talent ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft. The Hawks have two picks this year - the 16th and 44th overall selections. In preparation for the big night, the front office has called in six prospects for their first day of in-person workouts.

Previewing Hawks' Draft Prospects Justin Bean Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports College: Utah State Height: 6'7" Weight: 210 Age: 25 Position: Small Forward/Power Forward Scouting Report: Former preferred walk-on and redshirt. As a senior, he averaged 17.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and shot 46.5% 3PT. 2X All-Mountain West (2021, 2022). Third-Team All-Mountain West (2020). Mountain West All-Defensive Team (2020). Darius Days Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports College: LSU Height: 6'7" Weight: 245 Age: 22 Position: Power Forward Scouting Report: Previously declared for 2020 & 2021 NBA Drafts before withdrawing. Days averaged 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game his senior season. Second-team All SEC (2022). Michael Devoe Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports College: Georgia Tech Height: 6'5" Weight: 191 Age: 22 Position: Shooting Guard Scouting Report: Devoe averaged 17.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in his senior season. Third-team All-ACC (2022). ACC Tournament MVP (2021). Gaige Prim Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports College: Missouri State Height: 6'9" Weight: 235 Age: 23 Position: Power Forward Scouting Report: Former JUCO and Division II player. Prim opted to return for a fifth season of eligibility, granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2× First-team All-MVC (2021, 2022). Third-team All-MVC (2020). First-team NJCAA All-American (2019). Will Richardson Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports College: Oregon Height: 6'5" Weight: 180 Age: 22 Position: Point Guard/Shooting Guard Scouting Report: Averaged 14.1 points per game his senior season and shot 38.8% 3PT. Second-team All-Pac-12 (2022). Cole Swider Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports College: Syracuse Height: 6'9" Weight: 220 Position: Forward Scouting Report: Transferred from Villanova to Syracuse. Averaged 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, shooting 41.1% 3PT his senior season.

