Learn More About Draft Prospects Hawks are Scouting Today

Atlanta Hawks Working Out Six Draft Prospects Today

What you need to know about today's workouts.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Now that the season is a wrap, the Atlanta Hawks front office begins the challenging process of assessing talent ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft. The Hawks have two picks this year - the 16th and 44th overall selections. In preparation for the big night, the front office has called in six prospects for their first day of in-person workouts. 

Previewing Hawks' Draft Prospects

Justin Bean

Feb 15, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) dribbles the ball while defended by San Diego State Aztecs forward Keshad Johnson (0) during the first half at Viejas Arena.

College: Utah State

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 210

Age: 25

Position: Small Forward/Power Forward

Scouting Report: Former preferred walk-on and redshirt. As a senior, he averaged 17.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and shot 46.5% 3PT. 2X All-Mountain West (2021, 2022). Third-Team All-Mountain West (2020). Mountain West All-Defensive Team (2020).

Darius Days

Feb 23, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers forward Darius Days (4) reacts to a foul call during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.

College: LSU

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 245

Age: 22

Position: Power Forward

Scouting Report: Previously declared for 2020 & 2021 NBA Drafts before withdrawing. Days averaged 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game his senior season. Second-team All SEC (2022).

Michael Devoe

Dec 18, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) against the Southern California Trojans during the Colangelo Classic at Footprint Center.

College: Georgia Tech

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 191

Age: 22

Position: Shooting Guard

Scouting Report: Devoe averaged 17.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in his senior season. Third-team All-ACC (2022). ACC Tournament MVP (2021).

Gaige Prim

Mar 4, 2022; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri State Bears forward Gaige Prim (44) reacts after scoring against the Valparaiso Crusaders during the second half in the quarterfinals round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament at Enterprise Center.

College: Missouri State

Height: 6'9"

Weight: 235

Age: 23

Position: Power Forward

Scouting Report: Former JUCO and Division II player. Prim opted to return for a fifth season of eligibility, granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2× First-team All-MVC (2021, 2022). Third-team All-MVC (2020). First-team NJCAA All-American (2019).

Will Richardson

Feb 10, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson (0) reacts after a three-point basket during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Matthew Knight Arena.

College: Oregon

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 180

Age: 22

Position: Point Guard/Shooting Guard

Scouting Report: Averaged 14.1 points per game his senior season and shot 38.8% 3PT. Second-team All-Pac-12 (2022).

Cole Swider

Feb 28, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Cole Swider (21) reacts after the official makes a call in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center.

College: Syracuse

Height: 6'9"

Weight: 220

Position: Forward

Scouting Report: Transferred from Villanova to Syracuse. Averaged 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, shooting 41.1% 3PT his senior season. 

