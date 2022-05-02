Learn More About Draft Prospects Hawks are Scouting Today

Atlanta Hawks Working Out Six Draft Prospects Today
Now that the season is a wrap, the Atlanta Hawks front office begins the challenging process of assessing talent ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft. The Hawks have two picks this year - the 16th and 44th overall selections. In preparation for the big night, the front office has called in six prospects for their first day of in-person workouts.
Previewing Hawks' Draft Prospects
Justin Bean
College: Utah State
Height: 6'7"
Weight: 210
Age: 25
Position: Small Forward/Power Forward
Scouting Report: Former preferred walk-on and redshirt. As a senior, he averaged 17.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and shot 46.5% 3PT. 2X All-Mountain West (2021, 2022). Third-Team All-Mountain West (2020). Mountain West All-Defensive Team (2020).
Darius Days
College: LSU
Height: 6'7"
Weight: 245
Age: 22
Position: Power Forward
Scouting Report: Previously declared for 2020 & 2021 NBA Drafts before withdrawing. Days averaged 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game his senior season. Second-team All SEC (2022).
Michael Devoe
College: Georgia Tech
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 191
Age: 22
Position: Shooting Guard
Scouting Report: Devoe averaged 17.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game in his senior season. Third-team All-ACC (2022). ACC Tournament MVP (2021).
Gaige Prim
College: Missouri State
Height: 6'9"
Weight: 235
Age: 23
Position: Power Forward
Scouting Report: Former JUCO and Division II player. Prim opted to return for a fifth season of eligibility, granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2× First-team All-MVC (2021, 2022). Third-team All-MVC (2020). First-team NJCAA All-American (2019).
Will Richardson
College: Oregon
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 180
Age: 22
Position: Point Guard/Shooting Guard
Scouting Report: Averaged 14.1 points per game his senior season and shot 38.8% 3PT. Second-team All-Pac-12 (2022).
Cole Swider
College: Syracuse
Height: 6'9"
Weight: 220
Position: Forward
Scouting Report: Transferred from Villanova to Syracuse. Averaged 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, shooting 41.1% 3PT his senior season.
