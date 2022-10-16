Final Atlanta Hawks Depth Chart Projection

It has been a long and productive offseason for the Atlanta Hawks. Following a disappointing 2021-22 season, the front office spent the summer rebuilding the roster to make it more versatile and defensive-minded.

Training camp officially ends on Tuesday, and the Hawks' regular season tips off on Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets. Below is our final depth chart projection for the 2022-23 season.

PG SG SF PF C Trae Young Dejounte Murray De'Andre Hunter John Collins Clint Capela Aaron Holiday Tyrese Martin Justin Holiday Jalen Johnson Onyeka Okongwu Vit Krejci Jarrett Culver* AJ Griffin Frank Kaminsky Trent Forrest* Bogdan Bogdanovic (injured)

Atlanta Hawks Roster

NBA teams must chisel their training camp roster down to no more than 15 players before the start of the season, which the Hawks did last week after waiving four players on Exhibit 10 contracts.

Barring a last-minute roster move, the Hawks will start the season with 14 players on full NBA contracts and two on Two-Way deals. General manager Landry Fields was able to get the team under the salary cap, which will save the organization from paying the luxury tax.

Field's move was not trying to pinch pennies but rather part of a long-term goal to maintain flexibility and avoid the repeater tax in the future.

Atlanta Hawks Rotation

The four preseason games should assuage any anxiety fans have about Trae Young and Dejounte Murray coexisting in the backcourt. While both players will spend plenty of time playing off the ball, it is clear that the Hawks have two point guards in their starting lineup.

Additionally, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan told media members on Friday that Bogdan Bogdanovic's return to action is still not imminent. The backup shooting guard underwent right knee surgery in May and missed all training camp.

One final point, it is worth reminding fans that positions have become increasingly meaningless in the modern NBA. McMillan must balance player health, development, and chemistry with how he allocates playing time.

Recommended For You

Hawks City Edition Jerseys Debuting Nov. 10

Interview: Grant Hill