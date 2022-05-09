2021-22 Atlanta Hawks Evaluations: De'Andre Hunter

Both the Hawks and De'Andre Hunter got off to a slow start out of the gates. The situation went from bad to worse when Hunter suffered a tendon injury in his right wrist that required surgery which sidelined him for 26 consecutive games. The Hawks went 13-13 in Hunter's absence.

Hunter came off the bench in his return on January 12 before returning to the starting lineup for all but one game throughout the rest of the season. Hunter finished the regular season with 13.4 points per game on 54.7 TS%.

Hunter's shot diet was well-balanced. Thanks to his size, the 6'8" wing can score at all three levels. Hunter shot 47.4% inside the arc and 37.9% from three. Most notably, Hunter shot a blistering 47.8% from the left corner-three, which was nearly identical to Kevin Huerter.

While Hunter lit it up from outside, he still struggled in the paint. Even more perplexing is his aversion to rebounding. Nine Hawks players grabbed more rebounds than Hunter. That is unacceptable for a player with Hunter's size and athleticism.

Of course, Hunter helped his leverage for contract negotiations by excelling in the five-game playoff series against the Miami Heat. Hunter led the Hawks with 21.2 points per game and a 46.2 3PT%. With the Heat fully focused on Trae Young, Hunter was able to eat. So were Hunter's playoff performances signs of actual growth, or was it fool's gold?