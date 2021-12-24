Never Give Up. Hawks Shock 76ers 98-96

Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks Shock Philadelphia 76ers 98-96
    The Hawks were double-digit underdogs entering Thursday's game.
    © Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

    Recap

    The bad news kept coming before tip-off tonight. Rookie Sharife Cooper and legendary broadcaster Bob Rathbun tested positive for COVID-19 just before the game. Hawks Coach Nate McMillan elevated Skylar Mays into a larger role, and Lauren Jbara filled in for our friend Bob in the booth. We wish Bob, Sharife, and all the other Hawks players and personnel battling COVID a speedy recovery.

    If you haven't learned yet when faced with adversity, the entire Hawks organization circles its wagons. Situations get tough, and they get tougher. That's what happened in Philadelphia tonight. A decimated Hawks roster battled a short-handed 76ers and came out on top.

    The Hawks post players were phenomenal. John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu, and Gorgui Dieng battled Joel Embiid all night. Cam Reddish played inspired ball before leaving with a lower leg injury. Bogdan Bogdanovic overcame a cold start and helped seal the deal in the fourth quarter.

    Although not to the same severity, the 76ers were without several players due to illness and injuries as well. In addition to being short-handed, their outside shooting was atrocious tonight; 6-27 (22.2%) is highly uncharacteristic of that team.

    The Hawks outside shooting wasn't much better, 7-24 (29.2%). It was an obvious symptom of the team without Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, and company. All of Atlanta has to applaud Coach McMillan and the cadre of new guys for finding a way to make it work during these challenging times.

    Post-Game Interviews

    After the game, Hawks coach Nate McMillan praised his team's sense of urgency. "I just really respect the way these guys responded with their defensive effort." The Hawks defense and desire aren't always there. But with so many new faces came a new level of energy.

    McMillan gave some insight into the unusual circumstances. "I've really never experienced anything like this with this COVID going around right now. It's just a different world, a different game that we have to coach now. Kevin was sitting out in the parking lot waiting on the test, and the results came back, and he couldn't come in. Sharife was in the locker room with us and was taken out of the locker room."

    Now the Hawks hop on a flight to New York City to play the Knicks on Christmas Day. Unfortunately, the highly anticipated rematch between rivals will not look anything like what we expected when the schedule was released in August. As always, you can count on Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news and analysis.

    Stats

    Hawks Leaders

    Cam Reddish - 18 PTS, 3 AST

    John Collins - 17 PTS, 5 REB

    Bogdan Bogdanovic - 15 PTS, 5 REB

    76ers Leaders

    Joel Embiid - 23 PTS, 10 REB

    Tyrese Maxey - 17 PTS, 3 STL

    Tobias Harris - 16 PTS, 6 REB

    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) moves to the basket against Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
