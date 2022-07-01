Hawks Sign Aaron Holiday to 1-Year Deal

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Sign Aaron Holiday to One-Year Deal

The Hawks have a new backup point guard.

Last night news broke that Delon Wright had signed a new two-year contract with the Washington Wizards. No one can blame him for cashing in after excelling as the Atlanta Hawks backup point guard. But Wright's departure left a sizable hole in the Hawks roster. 

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, that void was just filled. Aaron Holiday has agreed to a one-year deal with the Hawks. Holiday is only 6'0" but offers a similar skill set to what Wright provided in his reserve role.

The 2018 first-round draft pick has played for three different teams and had solid results at each stop. After being drafted by the Indiana Pacers, Holiday received little playing time but high praise from head coach Nate McMillan. The two are now reuniting in Atlanta.

After three seasons in Indiana, Holiday was traded to the Washington Wizards. After 41 games in the 2021-22 season, he was traded to the Phoenix Suns. Holiday averaged 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game last season. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

