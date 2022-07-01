The Atlanta Hawks front office has made headlines for successfully landing Dejounte Murray and going after Kevin Durant in recent days. However, through no real fault of their own, the team just lost two rotation players.

The Hawks back up point guard, Delon Wright, has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Washington Wizards. While that hurts, it's not unexpected. Wright played well coming off the bench in Atlanta, averaging 4.4 points and 2.4 assists per game. But, more importantly, Wright played strong defense and proved capable of managing the offense when All-NBA point guard Trae Young was on the bench.

Even before the blockbuster Murray trade, Atlanta's front office had little salary cap flexibility. Many fans had hoped Wright would return on a Midlevel exception, but his 2021-22 season netted him a better contract with a Southeastern division foe.

Kevin Knox is the second player to find a new deal outside of Atlanta. The 22-year-old forward has agreed to a two-year, $6 million contract with the Detroit Pistons. Atlanta's front office allowed Knox to hit unrestricted free agency as they had no plans to bring him back.

Knox was acquired through the Cam Reddish trade in January and played sparingly for the Hawks during the second half of the season. Both Wright and Knox are even better people than players, so fans will hate to see them go. Expect Atlanta's front office to sign some replacement players today and tomorrow. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Delon Wright found a better deal with the Washington Wizards. © Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

