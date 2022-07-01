Skip to main content
Hawks Lose Delon Wright, Kevin Knox in Free Agency

Hawks Lose Delon Wright, Kevin Knox in Free Agency

The Hawks just lost two role players.

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks just lost two role players.

The Atlanta Hawks front office has made headlines for successfully landing Dejounte Murray and going after Kevin Durant in recent days. However, through no real fault of their own, the team just lost two rotation players.

The Hawks back up point guard, Delon Wright, has agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Washington Wizards. While that hurts, it's not unexpected. Wright played well coming off the bench in Atlanta, averaging 4.4 points and 2.4 assists per game. But, more importantly, Wright played strong defense and proved capable of managing the offense when All-NBA point guard Trae Young was on the bench.

Even before the blockbuster Murray trade, Atlanta's front office had little salary cap flexibility. Many fans had hoped Wright would return on a Midlevel exception, but his 2021-22 season netted him a better contract with a Southeastern division foe.

Kevin Knox is the second player to find a new deal outside of Atlanta. The 22-year-old forward has agreed to a two-year, $6 million contract with the Detroit Pistons. Atlanta's front office allowed Knox to hit unrestricted free agency as they had no plans to bring him back.

Knox was acquired through the Cam Reddish trade in January and played sparingly for the Hawks during the second half of the season. Both Wright and Knox are even better people than players, so fans will hate to see them go. Expect Atlanta's front office to sign some replacement players today and tomorrow. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Jan 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) questions the referee after a play against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center.

Delon Wright found a better deal with the Washington Wizards.

Recommended For You

Hawks Still Trying to Trade John Collins, Kevin Huerter

Secret History of Atlanta Hawks Uniforms

Interview: Ice Cube Discusses Trae Young, Atlanta, Friday

Feb 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) shoots against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Lose Two Players in Free Agency

By Pat Benson43 seconds ago
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and guard Kevin Huerter (3) react after a basket by Huerter in the second half against the Toronto Raptors at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Still Trying to Trade John Collins, Kevin Huerter

By Pat Benson20 hours ago
Feb 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Five Consequences of Hawks Trading for Dejounte Murray

By Pat Benson22 hours ago
San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray (5) reacts to a fan during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
News

Atlanta Hawks Pull Off Blockbuster Trade for Dejounte Murray

By Pat BensonJun 29, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during warm ups before game six against the Phoenix Suns of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center.
News

Trae Young Calls Zion Williamson Video a 'Meme'

By Pat BensonJun 29, 2022
Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) is shown during the second half of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Make Sharife Cooper a Restricted Free Agent

By Pat BensonJun 29, 2022
ESPN television personality Stephen A. Smith (left) and sportswriter Brian Windhorst (right) prior to game two of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs between the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Philips Arena.
News

Brian Windhorst Ranks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Higher Than Trae Young

By Pat BensonJun 28, 2022
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward Kevin Durant (7) drop back on defense during the second quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center.
News

Kyrie Irving Ends Hawks Hopes of Acquiring Kevin Durant

By Pat BensonJun 28, 2022