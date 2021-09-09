Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Atlanta Hawks Agree to Non-Guaranteed Contract

After playing in 58 games for the Nets last season, the forward signed with the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

If the Atlanta Hawks learned anything last season, it's that depth is everything. So as the team prepares for training camp, they have added yet another player to their war chest of wings. Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reported that the team had signed Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract.

Luwawu-Cabarrot is a 6'7 forward with solid outside shooting and even better perimeter defense. Since the Philadelphia 76ers selected Luwawu-Cabarrot with the 24th overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, he has bounced around the league quite a bit.

Last season, Luwawu-Cabarrot played in 58 games for the Brooklyn Nets, where he averaged 6.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 18 minutes per game. As we have noted before, it will be tough for any player coming off the Hawks bench to find minutes - especially on the perimeter.

Crowded rotation withstanding, this contract makes sense for both Luwawu-Cabarrot and the Hawks. The team can carry 20 players into training camp, and it gives the veteran an opportunity to audition for a contender. With less than three weeks until training camp, things are already getting exciting in Atlanta.

