Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Atlanta Hawks Agree to Non-Guaranteed Contract

September 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Top StoriesNewsCultureSI.com
Search
Atlanta Hawks Sign Forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Atlanta Hawks Sign Forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

After playing in 58 games for the Nets last season, the forward signed with the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.
Author:
Publish date:

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After playing in 58 games for the Nets last season, the forward signed with the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

If the Atlanta Hawks learned anything last season, it's that depth is everything. So as the team prepares for training camp, they have added yet another player to their war chest of wings. Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reported that the team had signed Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract.

Luwawu-Cabarrot is a 6'7 forward with solid outside shooting and even better perimeter defense. Since the Philadelphia 76ers selected Luwawu-Cabarrot with the 24th overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, he has bounced around the league quite a bit.

Last season, Luwawu-Cabarrot played in 58 games for the Brooklyn Nets, where he averaged 6.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 18 minutes per game. As we have noted before, it will be tough for any player coming off the Hawks bench to find minutes - especially on the perimeter. 

Crowded rotation withstanding, this contract makes sense for both Luwawu-Cabarrot and the Hawks. The team can carry 20 players into training camp, and it gives the veteran an opportunity to audition for a contender. With less than three weeks until training camp, things are already getting exciting in Atlanta.

Recommended For You

Novak Djokovic Tweets at Atlanta Hawks Starting Guards

How NBA Rules Changes Will Effect Trae Young

Greatest Atlanta Hawks to Never Play for the Team

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

Brooklyn Nets guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (9) goes to the basket against the Philadelphia 76ers
News

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Atlanta Hawks Agree to Non-Guaranteed Contract

Novak Djokovic of Serbia looks to the crowd after winning a game at U.S. Open
News

Novak Djokovic Shows Love to Atlanta Hawks Backcourt

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young argues with an official after being called for a foul
News

New NBA Rule Changes will Alter Trae Young's Game but not his Greatness

The Atlanta Hawks logo is shown before a MLK day game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Martin Luther King Day.
News

The Atlanta Hawks Might be Teasing New City Edition Uniforms

Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies
Culture

Hawks Forward Solomon Hill is Making the Most out of Offseason

Triplets guard Joe Johnson (1) shoots under the basket against Enemies during week four of the Big3 3-on-3 basketball league
News

Atlanta Hawks Legend 'Iso Joe' Johnson Wins BIG3 MVP

Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter playing against the Sacramento Kings
Culture

Atlanta Hawks Guard Kevin Huerter Gives Back With Free Basketball Camp

Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams dribbles around New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe
Culture

Hawks Guard Lou Williams Shares Hilarious Stories on Comedy Podcast

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant talks with Bill Russell after winning the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals
News

The Best Atlanta Hawks Who Never Played for the Team