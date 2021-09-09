New NBA Rule Changes will Alter Trae Young's Game but not his Greatness

September 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Top StoriesNewsCultureSI.com
Search
How New NBA Rule Changes Will Effect Trae Young

How New NBA Rule Changes Will Effect Trae Young

Atlanta's point guard must adapt to new rule changes coming this season.
Author:
Publish date:

© Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta's point guard must adapt to new rule changes coming this season.

Last month, the NBA implemented new rule changes to address the issue of "non-basketball moves" (offensive players hunting for fouls). On August 8, the league gave fans a first-hand look at the rule changes with a Twitter thread including videos with specific examples.

According to the post; Overt, non-basketball moves used by offensive players to initiate contact with defenders will include when:

  • The shooter launches or leans into a defender at an abnormal angle
  • The offensive player abruptly veers off his path (sideways or backwards) into a defender

Moves by offensive players that would meet this criteria will also include when:

  • The shooter kicks his leg (up or to the side) at an abnormal angle
  • The offensive player’s off-arm hooks the defender (often in the process of attempting a shot in a non-basketball manner)

One of the first players to come to mind is Brooklyn Nets star, James Harden. 'The Beard' has made a living off his unorthodox movements and body control. But with every action, there is an equal or greater reaction. As a result, Harden's herky-jerky playstyle has alienated a broad swath of basketball fans.

Another player who has crafted the art of drawing fouls is Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The 6'1 All-Star tied Zion Williamson for third-most free attempts (8.7) per game last season. Like Frank Constanza, Young knows the art of "stopping short." The technique results in the defender running up his back and committing a foul. 

In January, it became a national storyline when the Hawks took on none other than James Harden and the Nets. Brooklyn's head coach Steve Nash said, "that's not basketball" regarding Young's stopping short. The comments from the two-time MVP and Hall of Famer resonated with a lot of people, perhaps even the league office.

So will these new rule changes hamper Young's playing style? No. Young still has the ability to blow by defenders and force them to make bad decisions between guarding either him or the big. Clint Capela led the league in points at the rim, thanks in part to Young's 9.4 assists per game (second behind only Russell Westbrook). 

Additionally, Young has had all summer to make the necessary adjustments. We've seen him in the lab adding to his mid-range game. His floaters were already devastating. Plus, he leads the league over the past quarter-century in points scored beyond 34 feet.

Any decline in free throws will be offset by other means of scoring. When it comes to the 22-year-old basketball savant, you can't stop him. You can only hope to contain him. 

Recommended For You

Atlanta Hawks Might Be Teasing New City Edition Uniforms

Solomon Hill is Winning the Offseason

Lou Williams Dishes Legendary Stories on Comedy Podcast

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young argues with an official after being called for a foul
News

New NBA Rule Changes will Alter Trae Young's Game but not his Greatness

The Atlanta Hawks logo is shown before a MLK day game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Martin Luther King Day.
News

The Atlanta Hawks Might be Teasing New City Edition Uniforms

Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies
Culture

Hawks Forward Solomon Hill is Making the Most out of Offseason

Triplets guard Joe Johnson (1) shoots under the basket against Enemies during week four of the Big3 3-on-3 basketball league
News

Atlanta Hawks Legend 'Iso Joe' Johnson Wins BIG3 MVP

Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter playing against the Sacramento Kings
Culture

Atlanta Hawks Guard Kevin Huerter Gives Back With Free Basketball Camp

Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams dribbles around New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe
Culture

Hawks Guard Lou Williams Shares Hilarious Stories on Comedy Podcast

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant talks with Bill Russell after winning the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals
News

The Best Atlanta Hawks Who Never Played for the Team

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks warms up before the game against the New York Knicks
News

Trae Young Discusses Drake's New Album and Reignites GOAT Debate

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts with fans in the closing seconds of a victory against the Philadelphia 76ers
News

Atlanta Hawks Broke Philadelphia 76ers 'Process' in Game 7 of Eastern Conference Semi-Finals