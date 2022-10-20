Atlanta Hawks Name Team Captains

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Vote on Team Captain

The Atlanta Hawks elected three team captains before their season opener against the Houston Rockets.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Wednesday night marked a new season and a new era for the Atlanta Hawks. Despite overachieving at times, the Hawks have always been scrappy underdogs. However, now the team has transformed into a legitimate contender.

The Hawks took care of business against the rebuilding Houston Rockets, winning 117-107. It is clear the work done by Atlanta's front office reshaped the team. The offense is more versatile, and the defense is unrecognizable.

Before the season tipped off, head coach Nate McMillan asked his players to vote on a team captain. The results were unsurprising. Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins will serve as the team captains during the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Hawks' new big three have incredible chemistry. It was displayed during their Pro-Am game appearance in Seattle this summer. It was unmistakable last night when the Hawks immediately clicked on both ends of the floor.

Electing Young, Murray, and Collins makes perfect sense for the roster. Young has been the leader since he first arrived in Atlanta in 2018. Collins is the most tenured player. Murray, although new, has provided a sense of identity to the revamped roster.

As Young mentioned in his pregame remarks to the fans, it is a long season with plenty of ups and downs. The locker room will look to its leaders for direction during the maelstrom of an NBA season. Luckily, they have three they can count on.

