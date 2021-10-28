Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards Preview

Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Top StoriesNewsCultureSI.com
    Search
    Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards Scouting Report
    Publish date:

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards Scouting Report

    Author:

    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    Background

    On a sultry summer night, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski preempted the announcement of the first selection of the 2021 NBA Draft. The Washington Wizards took part in a five-team trade that sent Russell Westbrook (and multiple draft picks) to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrel, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Additionally, they netted Spencer Dinwiddie from the Brooklyn Nets and Aaron Holiday from the Indiana Pacers.

    Bradley Beal finally has a legitimate supporting cast and the proof is in the pudding. The Wizards are 3-1 and have a well-rounded offense that has multiple players who can burn you on any given night. Not to mention the Wizards are top-ten in defensive rating (103.4).

    The Southeast Division suddenly became competitive from top to bottom. Despite the new additions, the Atlanta Hawks remain the team to beat in the division. They are 3-1 and have been winning games thanks to their defense which is third-best in defensive rating (98.0). The rest of the Eastern Conference is going to be in trouble when the Hawks find their rhythm on offense.

    Outlook

    Both teams played last night and are operating on little rest (especially the Hawks who arrived in D.C. around 3 a.m.) To further complicate matters, each squad is dealing with injuries.

    Thomas Bryant (left knee injury), Anthony Gill (right calf strain) Rui Hachimura (away from team), and Cassius Winston (left hamstring) are all out for the Wizards tonight. As of this morning, Raul Neto (left shoulder) is questionable.

    No image description

    Meanwhile, the Hawks are yet to release an official injury report. However, Lou Williams (right ankle soreness) missed last night and of course, Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder surgery rehabilitation) is out until December at the earliest. I would not be surprised if other Hawks players grabbed some rest of the second night of a back-to-back.

    SI Sportsbook has the Hawks as 2.5-point favorites. With the team struggling on offense and working on little rest, this could be the recipe for disaster. It's encouraging that the Hawks are winning games with their defense, but they need more offensive production from their role players.

    Final Thoughts

    The Hawks are the better team, but they have not put together a complete game since opening night. It's going to be tough for them to do that on almost no sleep. But if I have learned one thing, it's to never count out this scrappy young roster. Even if their shooting is off, and they fall behind early in the game, they do not give up. Tip off is at 7:00 p.m. (EST) tonight. Stay tuned into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis for your Atlanta Hawks. 

    Hawks Players Compete for Best Dressed

    Trae Young Recreates 'Miller Time' in Pacers Jersey

    The Hawks Defense Has Arrived

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Washington Wizards center Alex Len (27) gets fouled from behind by Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards Preview

    21 seconds ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at the Smoothie King Center.
    News

    Hawks Narrowly Escape New Orleans with 102-99 Win

    10 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) blocks the lay up attempt pt by New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. (13) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
    News

    Hawks vs. Pelicans: Everything You Must Know

    21 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) dribbles around New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe (5) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans Preview

    Oct 27, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) celebrates with forward Cam Reddish (22) during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Top Cam Reddish Plays Through Three Games

    Oct 26, 2021
    Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) defends against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
    Culture

    Trae Young Gives Fan Game-Worn, Unreleased Adidas Shoes

    Oct 26, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) high fives guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Trae Young, John Collins Too Much for Pistons. Hawks Win 122-104.

    Oct 25, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates with forward De'Andre Hunter (12) and guard Kevin Huerter (3) after a basket by guard Cam Reddish (22) against the Miami Heat in the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hawks Young Core Ranked Number One by The Ringer

    Oct 25, 2021
    Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) attempts a shot against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Hawks vs. Pistons: Everything You Must Know

    Oct 25, 2021