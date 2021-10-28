Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Trae Young Scores 31 Points in Hawks 102-99 Win Over Wizards
    Trae Young Scores 31 Points in Hawks 102-99 Win Over Wizards

    The Hawks are 3-1 thanks to their defense.
    © Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    It's become clear that the Hawks will get the A-game of every single team they play this season. Even more challenging, the officials are still struggling with the new rules that directly affect Trae Young. Those sorts of hurdles are part of the journey to becoming a top-tier team. What's encouraging is the Hawks are winning these games in spite of their offense.

    Tonight the game in New Orleans went down to the final possession. Down by one point, Brandon Ingram took the ball to the elbow of the foul line and threw up an airball thanks to De'Andre Hunter's smothering defense.

    As always, the Hawks could count on Young's offense, who crossed over the 5,000 career points threshold early in the first quarter. However, the rest of the team's offensive production was lacking. Their slow start resulted in a 16-point deficit. 

    With no offensive spark from Reddish or Huerter coming off the bench, the team had to rely on its defense and rebounding. Clint Capela and John Collins provided both by winning the battle in the paint and grabbing 12 boards each. Danilo Gallinari who made his season debut had 7 rebounds and led the bench scoring with 9 points.

    Tonight's victory was not pretty. 41.7% from the field and 26.7% from three usually isn't enough to get done in this league. But a win is a win. Even better, this young team is finding ways to win tough games. They could have easily thrown in the towel when down 16 and not hitting shots, but that doesn't match this team's character. 

    Right about now, the Hawks are on a flight to the nation's capital to play the Washington Wizards tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. (EST). Stay locked into AllHawks.com as we keep you updated with breaking news and analysis for your Atlanta Hawks.

    Hawks Stats Leaders

    Trae Young - 31 PTS, 7 AST

    John Collins - 16 PTS, 12 REB

    De'Andre Hunter  - 13 PTS, 2 REB

    Pelicans Stats Leaders

    Devonte' Graham - 21 PTS, 6 AST

    Brandon Ingram - 20 PTS, 8 REB

    Jonas Valanciunas - 16 PTS, 15 REB

    Cam Reddish Highlights Through Three Games

    Trae Young Gives Fan Rare Shoes

    Hawks Young Core Ranked League Best

