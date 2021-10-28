It's become clear that the Hawks will get the A-game of every single team they play this season. Even more challenging, the officials are still struggling with the new rules that directly affect Trae Young. Those sorts of hurdles are part of the journey to becoming a top-tier team. What's encouraging is the Hawks are winning these games in spite of their offense.

Tonight the game in New Orleans went down to the final possession. Down by one point, Brandon Ingram took the ball to the elbow of the foul line and threw up an airball thanks to De'Andre Hunter's smothering defense.

As always, the Hawks could count on Young's offense, who crossed over the 5,000 career points threshold early in the first quarter. However, the rest of the team's offensive production was lacking. Their slow start resulted in a 16-point deficit.

With no offensive spark from Reddish or Huerter coming off the bench, the team had to rely on its defense and rebounding. Clint Capela and John Collins provided both by winning the battle in the paint and grabbing 12 boards each. Danilo Gallinari who made his season debut had 7 rebounds and led the bench scoring with 9 points.

Tonight's victory was not pretty. 41.7% from the field and 26.7% from three usually isn't enough to get done in this league. But a win is a win. Even better, this young team is finding ways to win tough games. They could have easily thrown in the towel when down 16 and not hitting shots, but that doesn't match this team's character.

Hawks Stats Leaders

Trae Young - 31 PTS, 7 AST

John Collins - 16 PTS, 12 REB

De'Andre Hunter - 13 PTS, 2 REB

Pelicans Stats Leaders

Devonte' Graham - 21 PTS, 6 AST

Brandon Ingram - 20 PTS, 8 REB

Jonas Valanciunas - 16 PTS, 15 REB

