Bogdan Bogdanovic Shares Update on Knee Injury

Earlier this summer, Atlanta Hawks fans were shocked to find out Bogdan Bogdanovic had quietly undergone knee surgery. A Serbian doctor broke the news three weeks after the procedure took place.

After the surprise announcement, the Hawks released a statement confirming that Bogdanovic underwent right knee surgery in late May and would miss three months. Since that time, Bogdanovic has split time between the United States and Serbia.

The Hawks released a brief video of Bogdanovic working out in the gym and weight room on July 22. Then on August 12, Bogdanovic posted pictures of himself working out with tennis legend Novak Djokovic at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade, Serbia.

But the good news is the veteran shooting guard appears to be progressing nicely in his injury recovery. TMZ Sports documented Bogdanovic celebrating his 30th birthday with Nikola Jokic and Boban Marjnovic yesterday.

Even better, Bogdanovic is back on the court today. Thanks to his Instagram story, we got one video and one photo of Bogdanovic working out in Serbia earlier this morning.

Bogdan Bogdanovic shared an update on his recovery from knee surgery. Bogdan Bogdanovic

This is welcomed news for the Hawks and their fanbase. Bogdanovic thrived as the team's sixth man last year. The sharpshooter averaged 18.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per 36 minutes during the 2021-22 season.

With the arrival of All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, it is a foregone conclusion that Bogdanovic will come off the bench again next season. But the team will almost certainly bring him back slowly.

Based on the initial timeline, Bogdanovic would be cleared right at the beginning of the 2022-23 NBA preseason. However, since the 30-year-old has two years and $36 million remaining on his contract, it would be uncharacteristic of the Hawks not to be extremely cautious in handling Bogdanovic's return to action.

Bogdanovic has not been himself since he suffered an avulsion fracture in his right knee against the Charlotte Hornets in January 2021. Let's hope this summer's surgery will alleviate his persistent knee issues. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

