Bogdan Bogdanovic Shares Update on Knee Injury

Skip to main content
Bogdan Bogdanovic Progressing in Injury Recovery

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Bogdan Bogdanovic Progressing in Injury Recovery

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic appears to be improving after his knee surgery in May.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Earlier this summer, Atlanta Hawks fans were shocked to find out Bogdan Bogdanovic had quietly undergone knee surgery. A Serbian doctor broke the news three weeks after the procedure took place.

After the surprise announcement, the Hawks released a statement confirming that Bogdanovic underwent right knee surgery in late May and would miss three months. Since that time, Bogdanovic has split time between the United States and Serbia.

Recovery Update

The Hawks released a brief video of Bogdanovic working out in the gym and weight room on July 22. Then on August 12, Bogdanovic posted pictures of himself working out with tennis legend Novak Djokovic at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade, Serbia.

But the good news is the veteran shooting guard appears to be progressing nicely in his injury recovery. TMZ Sports documented Bogdanovic celebrating his 30th birthday with Nikola Jokic and Boban Marjnovic yesterday.

Even better, Bogdanovic is back on the court today. Thanks to his Instagram story, we got one video and one photo of Bogdanovic working out in Serbia earlier this morning.

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic shared an update on Instagram. The NBA player continues to rehabilitate his knee injury in Serbia.

Bogdan Bogdanovic shared an update on his recovery from knee surgery.

This is welcomed news for the Hawks and their fanbase. Bogdanovic thrived as the team's sixth man last year. The sharpshooter averaged 18.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per 36 minutes during the 2021-22 season. 

With the arrival of All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, it is a foregone conclusion that Bogdanovic will come off the bench again next season. But the team will almost certainly bring him back slowly.

Based on the initial timeline, Bogdanovic would be cleared right at the beginning of the 2022-23 NBA preseason. However, since the 30-year-old has two years and $36 million remaining on his contract, it would be uncharacteristic of the Hawks not to be extremely cautious in handling Bogdanovic's return to action.

Bogdanovic has not been himself since he suffered an avulsion fracture in his right knee against the Charlotte Hornets in January 2021. Let's hope this summer's surgery will alleviate his persistent knee issues. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Bogdan Bogdanovic Trains with Novak Djokovic 

Trae Young Training with Steph Curry's Shooting Coach

John Collins' Stats Projected to Improve Next Season

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic worked out with tennis legend Novak Djokovic at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade, Serbia.
News

Bogdan Bogdanovic Shares Update on Knee Injury

By Pat Benson
The Atlanta Hawks reportedly made a trade proposal for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. The trade package included John Collins, De'Andre Hunter, and a draft pick.
News

Atlanta Hawks Can Finally Move on From Kevin Durant Sweepstakes

By Pat Benson
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives past San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

How Trae Young & Dejounte Murray Can Thrive as Teammates

By Olivier Dumont
The Atlanta Hawks reportedly made a trade proposal for Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. The trade package included John Collins, De'Andre Hunter, and a draft pick.
News

Atlanta Hawks Recently Made Trade Proposal for Kevin Durant

By Pat Benson
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray shared the story behind his workout with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in Seattle, Washington.
News

Dejounte Murray Gives Fans Look at Workout with LeBron James

By Pat Benson
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero ended their feud at The CrawsOver Pro-Am league in Seattle, Washington.
News

Dejounte Murray & Paolo Banchero Squash Beef in Seattle

By Pat Benson
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and several NBA stars, including LeBron James, play at The CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle tonight.
News

Dejounte Murray Playing with NBA Stars at Seattle Pro-Am

By Pat Benson
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker goes after the ball behind Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. The Suns face the Hawks twice in the 2022-23 NBA season.
News

Five Biggest Challenges on Atlanta Hawks 2022-23 Schedule

By Pat Benson