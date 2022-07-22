John Collins' Stats Projected to Improve Next Season

Skip to main content
John Collins' Projected Stats for Next Season

Basketball-Reference expects Collins to play better in 2022-23 NBA Season.
The basketball world is currently stuck between the end of free agency and the beginning of summer workout videos. So, today we continue our coverage of next year's projected stats with the help of Basketball-Reference.

We have already discussed Trae Young and Dejounte Murray's projected stats for the 2022-23 season. So, naturally, we move on to the player who has received the most media attention this summer - John Collins. 

Last week, we declared that Collins officially beat the trade charges and was safe for the foreseeable future. Now Basketball-Reference is predicting an increase in Collins'  production next season. Below are the website's projections for Collins' Per 36 stats for next season compared to last season.

John Collins Projected Stats

SeasonPTSREBASTBLKTOVFG%3PT%FT%

2021-22

19

9.1

2.1

1.2

1.3

52.6%

36.4%

79.3%

2022-23

20.2

9.2

2.0

1.2

1.5

54.4%

38.3%

80.9%

Not only are Collins' shooting percentages expected to increase, but so are his shot attempts. That is not easy to do. Basketball-Reference projects Collins to take more field goal attempts, three-pointers, and free throws compared to last season. 

We will continue to look forward to next season and keep you updated on the Hawks' moves this summer. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts against the Orlando Magic in the second half at State Farm Arena.

John Collins during the 2021-22 NBA Season.

