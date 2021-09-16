College Park Skyhawks Announce 2021-22 Schedule

The NBA G League affiliate of the Atlanta Hawks is resuming regular season games for the first time since March of 2020.

They're back! For the first time since March 11, 2020, the College Park Skyhawks are resuming regular season games. Hoops fans in Atlanta haven't been able to watch the Hawks G League affiliate play at home since February 29, 2020.

The Skyhawks will welcome fans back to Gateway Center Arena @ College Park on Friday, November 5, when the club hosts the Maine Celtics at 7 p.m. ET in the first of seven scheduled theme games this season.

“After more than a year away from our fans in College Park, our players, coaches and staff are enthusiastic about returning to competitive action,” said Skyhawks General Manager Tori Miller. “Coach Gansey and his staff are diligently preparing to lead our team to the next level on the court.”

The Skyhawks enter the season with a new coaching staff led by Head Coach Steve Gansey, who was head coach of the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA G League from 2015-20, where he recorded a 123-120 mark and became the club’s all-time wins leader.

Highlighting the roster are two players on two-way contracts with the Atlanta Hawks: Sharife Cooper, a former Mr. Georgia Basketball and Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year at McEachern High School in Powder Springs; and Skylar Mays, a second-year professional who saw action in 33 games for the Hawks during the 2020-21 regular season.

Only players with three or fewer years of NBA experience are permitted to sign two-way contracts. Per league rules, teams are allowed to have up to two two-way players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A two-way player for the Hawks will spend time with the Skyhawks but can be on the Atlanta Hawks’ active list for up to 50 games during the 2021-22 regular season.

In a change from past seasons, the NBA G League will crown two champions at separate points this year to complement the fluidity of rosters and fluctuation of players during the season. The league is implementing an innovative structure for 2021-22, which will include two parts: a 14-game Showcase Cup to begin the season; and a 36-game regular season in advance of the traditional NBA G League Playoffs.

Not only is it great for the organization and its players, but for the whole community. This isn't your average NBA G League team. Award-winning rapper '2 Chainz' is part of the ownership group, which has remained committed to providing a family-friendly experience at an affordable price. Single-game tickets go on sale Monday, September 20, at 12 p.m.

Recommended For You

Migos' Rapper Quavo Shares Stories on Trae Young and Atlanta Hawks

Hawks Legend 'Iso Joe' Johnson Wins BIG3 MVP

Hawks Players Begin Arriving in Atlanta Before Training Camp

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!