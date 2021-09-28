Five Biggest Storylines From Hawks Media Day

The Hawks 2021 Media Day had no shortage of storylines. Here are the biggest takeaways.

2021 NBA Media Day in Atlanta had a good mix of serious and silly moments. After reviewing my notes from yesterday, here are the most important things we learned from the annual event.

Kevin Huerter Contract Negotiations

Everyone wants to know the latest updates on Huerter's future contract. Unfortunately, there are none to speak of at this time. It's becoming more apparent that Huerter will go through a season similar to John Collins last year, where his performance will determine his asking price. If no deal is reached by that time, he could be heading towards restricted free agency in the summer of 2022.

Trae Young Championship Aspirations

When asked what the goal was, the All-Star point guard didn't mince words. “It’s winning a championship.”

Cam Reddish 100% Healthy

When asked, Reddish said with a smile, "I’m definitely 100% healthy and looking forward to the season.” This is music to the ears of Hawks fans, as Reddish missed 46 regular season games last year due to a nagging Achilles injury. Reddish's red hot playoff performances showed nonbelievers why his stock is still so high among Hawks fans.

De'Andre Hunter Health Update

Much like his classmate from the 2019 NBA Draft, Hunter has missed significant time due to injuries. After a blazing start last season, Hunter missed 49 games following a knee injury. Then after returning to play against the Knicks in the playoffs, Hunter was sidelined with the same issue which resulted in a second knee surgery. Luckily, the promising young player is expecting to be full-speed soon.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Iron Man

Bogdanovic told me how much he admired the mentality and work ethic of his fellow Serbian, Novak Djokovic. Keeping in line with that mindset, Bogdanovic is shooting to play in all 82 games this season.

Bonus: Coach McMillan Calls For Sacrifice

The entire basketball world falls into two categories when discussing the Hawks. Either you believe last season was a fluke or just a preview of what's to come. One thing everyone agrees on is the incredible depth of the roster. That's why two of the main themes Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan kept emphasizing were team chemistry and individual sacrifice.

Several of the Hawks starters could focus on individual league awards, and many of the team's role players could be starters elsewhere. With most of the roster returning, and new players joining for a smaller role, it's a signal that the entire team is buying into Coach McMillan's program.

