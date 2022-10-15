Five Takeaways from Hawks Preseason Loss to Pelicans

After sweeping the Milwaukee Bucks in Abu Dhabi, the Atlanta Hawks dropped two road games in 48 hours. Of course, a 2-2 preseason record is meaningless. What matters is conditioning, chemistry, and health.

Last night, there were plenty of teachable moments in the Hawks 120-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Below are our five biggest takeaways from the preseason game held in Birmingham, Alabama.

Health

As expected, several players from both teams were held out of the final preseason game. Much to the chagrin of hoops fans in Alabama, Zion Williamson did not play due to a sprained left ankle.

Additionally, Clint Capela did not play due to a right thumb strain he suffered against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. Also, Hawks head coach Nate McMillan told the media that Bogdan Bogdanovic is still not ready to return to the court anytime soon.

Ball Movement

The Hawks have improved in just about every facet of the game from last season. One of the more enjoyable aspects is the team's improved ball movement.

Hawks' social media has made a point of tweeting examples of the unselfish play. They call it "Hawks basketball." I don't know if the improved ball movement is due to the revamped roster or something different with the coaching. But the ball is absolutely moving around more than last year.

Rotation

After four preseason games, we have a pretty clear idea of who McMillan is going to play on a nightly basis. The veteran coach usually keeps his rotation capped at nine players.

With Bogdanovic still out, McMillan's first nine players are Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De'Andre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela, Aaron Holiday, Justin Holiday, Jalen Johnson, and AJ Griffin.

Rookie Report

Speaking of the last man in McMillan's rotation, Griffin had good preseason overall. Last night, his patented wet jump shot was off, shooting 1-7 (1-5 3PT). However, any anxiety fans have about Griffin's health and place on the team should be assuaged by how he has played this preseason.

I continue to be a huge fan of Tyrese Martin. The 23-year-old is unlike most of the other Hawks draft picks (not a one-and-done player from Duke). Also, he is unfazed by playing on the biggest stage. Martin will not get off the bench most nights for the Hawks, but when he does crack the rotation, the rookie will be ready to play.

Jalen Johnson

While Jalen Johnson is technically a second-year player, he is more of a redshirt rookie. Johnson's play was easily the highlight of the Hawks final preseason game. Johnson scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 31 minutes of play.

Johnson's outside shooting is still a work in progress, but he is clearly capable of filling the backup power forward role.

