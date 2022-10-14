Bleacher Report Disrespects Trae Young in Player Rankings

Few NBA players receive the same level of disrespect that Trae Young incurs on a near-daily basis. The Atlanta Hawks point guard has taken slings and arrows since his days playing for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Over the past four years, Young has turned the hate into fuel and emerged as one of the top players in the NBA. Last season, the prodigy point guard became the second player in NBA history to lead the league in total points and assists.

Nevertheless, the All-NBA player still does not get the level of respect he deserves. Recently, Bleacher Report released its list of the Top 100 players in the NBA. Young was left outside the top ten, coming in at number 12.

Trae Young averaged 28.4 points and 9.7 assists per game during the 2021-22 NBA season. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A few of Young's contemporaries, like Ja Morant and Luka Doncic, finished above him on the list. According to the article, Young's highest ranking vote was 9th, and the lowest was 26th.

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report wrote, "Trae Young is an offensive powerhouse. He's going to generate most of his team's offense as a scorer (28.4 points per game last season), shooter (38.2 percent from three) and playmaker (9.7 assists per night). But Young is not a high-impact defender with his slight build."

It's important to point out that last season, Young finished 21st out of 91 point guards in ESPN's Defensive Real Plus Minus (DRPM) category. That is better than both Morant and Doncic, who do not meet Young's level of offensive output.

Fans can view Bleacher Report's Top 100 NBA Players list here. Young will get another opportunity to prove his detractors wrong tonight when the Hawks play the Pelicans in their final preseason game. Stay locked into AllHawks.com.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Explains the Zone

2022-23 Season Preview: Trae Young