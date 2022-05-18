Nate McMillan Must Answer Five Questions This Offseason

You might read the question and assume I am asking about Trae Young being targeted on defense. No, the question is in regard to the increased frequency in which opponents are attempting to scheme Young out of the game on offense.

The All-Star point guard has faced unrelenting defense since he was in grade school. However, down the stretch of the regular season, throughout the Play-in Tournament, and punctuated in the Playoffs, opposing defenses attempted more double teams and trapping of Young.

No team executed this strategy better than the Miami Heat. Thanks to their size and athleticism, the Heat roster was uniquely built to contain Young. Couple their top-four defensive rating with a perennial Coach of the Year candidate in Erik Spoelstra, and it was a nightmare for the Hawks.

Young averaged just 15.4 points on 31.9% shooting from the field. Through equal parts strategy and bullying, the Heat stopped the engine of the NBA's second-best offense.

This was entirely predictable and foreseeable. It's a massive failure for the coaching staff to have no real answer for such a game plan. Now teams around the league will copy the Heat's blueprint this summer and try to implement it next season. Will the results be any different?