Four Biggest Takeaways from Hawks Game Four Loss

If there was one area where the Hawks had the advantage in this series, it would be the paint. Given Bam Adebayo's struggles this series and the availability of both John Collins and Clint Capela, the Hawks should have cleaned up around the rim last night.

Instead, they got outrebounded 48-41 and outscored in the paint 48-26. Even more confounding is that the Heat played their small-ball rotation in Game Four. There is no excuse for the Hawks' frontcourt to have played so poorly last night.