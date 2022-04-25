Four Biggest Takeaways from Hawks Game Four Loss

Skip to main content
Four Takeaways from Hawks Game Four Loss

The Heat lead the series 3-1.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

All signs pointed towards a Hawks victory in Game Four. They were riding the momentum of a Game Three comeback, State Farm Arena sold out, Clint Capela was back, and Kyle Lowry was out. Instead, we got a lopsided 110-86 loss. Below are the biggest takeaways from Game Four.

Lessons Learned from Game Four

Heat Dominate Paint

Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.

If there was one area where the Hawks had the advantage in this series, it would be the paint. Given Bam Adebayo's struggles this series and the availability of both John Collins and Clint Capela, the Hawks should have cleaned up around the rim last night.

Instead, they got outrebounded 48-41 and outscored in the paint 48-26. Even more confounding is that the Heat played their small-ball rotation in Game Four. There is no excuse for the Hawks' frontcourt to have played so poorly last night.

No Lowry, No Problem

Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) talks to guard Gabe Vincent (2) on the bench against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.

I thought without Kyle Lowry's veteran presence and shameless dirty tricks, the Heat would struggle. Not only did they not struggle, but they played better after inserting Gabe Vincent into the starting lineup.

Vincent logged 27 minutes and scored 11 points, and dished out 4 assists. Clearly, with a 3-1 series lead and Vincent's aptitude, there is no need to rush Lowry back anytime soon, which is great news for the Heat.

De'Andre Hunter Game

Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami Heat in the second quarter during game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.

Believe it or not, De'Andre Hunter leads the Hawks in scoring this postseason. The 24-year-old wing is averaging 17.8 points per game with a 60 TS% this series. Last night, Hunter led the team in scoring by a wide margin. His 24 points were more than double the next Hawks leading scorer (Kevin Knox's 12 points).

After an up-and-down season, Hunter is closing out his campaign on a strong note. This is fortuitous for the third-year player as his negotiations for a rookie-contract extension begin this summer.

Trae Young Struggles

Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against the Miami Heat in the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.

I'm an unapologetic believer in Young's game. It's resulted in some interesting Twitter exchanges in recent weeks. The 23-year-old has proven incredibly capable of adapting to changing circumstances and thriving in any scenario.

This has been the toughest playoff series of his career. Young is averaging 16.5 points (35.1 FG%), 6 assists, and 6 turnovers per game. The good news is that If the series ends tomorrow night in Miami, I'm confident that we will see an even better version of Young return next October.

Apr 24, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul by referee Brent Barnaky (36) against the Miami Heat in the first quarter during game four of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
