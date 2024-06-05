Hawks All-Star Guard Named Dream Trade Target for Chicago and San Antonio
The next two months are going to involve a lot of important decisions for the Atlanta Hawks front office. After winning the lottery and the No.1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Atlanta has to decide who they want to select with the pick or if they decide to move it. It seems like the backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray has played its last game together and other players such as De'Andre Hunter and Clint Capela could be moved. This team is likely going to look a lot different when the new season tips off in October and a new direction for the franchise is going to be underway.
When the Hawks do decide to move either Young or Murray, which one will it be? I have written that I think the Hawks have a higher ceiling if they keep Young and move Murray, but they will likely get more back in return if they moved Young. Atlanta was shopping Murray leading up to the trade deadline in February and while some around the league think Young might be made available, it does not sound like the Hawks have ever actually made him available. Still, we won't know which player they want to move until more information comes out.
If Atlanta decides to move Murray, there will be a number of teams interested in him. Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz recently listed Murray as the dream trade target for the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs:
"The Chicago Bulls have a lot of questions to answer this summer, especially concerning the futures of Zach LaVine (a prime trade candidate) and DeMar DeRozan (an unrestricted free agent).
Whether or not one or both returns, adding a premier guard like Murray would solve a lot of the team's issues.
Chicago finished 28th last season in assist percentage (59.4 percent), with DeRozan's 5.3 assists per game leading the team. Murray put up 21.1 points and 9.2 assists in his last year as a starting point guard with the San Antonio Spurs in 2021-22, being named an All-Star in the process.
A new starting backcourt of Murray and Coby White, both at 6'5", would take playmaking pressure off of White, allowing him to attack more as a scorer.
It's obvious that Dejounte Murray and San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich still share a deep bond from their time together. With the Spurs in need of a point guard, Murray would be the perfect player and leader to return to San Antonio to help mentor Victor Wembanyama and get the team back to the playoffs.
Murray was an All-Star the last time he played for the Spurs in 2021-22, leading the NBA with 2.0 steals and registering a career-high 9.2 assists.
Atlanta still owes San Antonio unprotected first-round picks in 2025 and 2027, selections that the Hawks could ask for back. The Spurs also possess the Nos. 4 and 8 overall picks in the 2024 draft, ones that would pair nicely with Atlanta's No. 1 overall selection.
Both San Antonio and Murray should be interested in a reunion. They parted on good terms (really good terms for the Spurs, as it turns out) and could come back together even stronger now."
It would be quite the turn of events if Murray ends up back with the Spurs. The pairing of Young and Murray did not work, but Murray is still a really good player and would be a great fit in San Antonio. Would Atlanta just look to get their own picks back from the Spurs or could they ask for No. 4 and No. 8 in this year's draft to pair with the No. 1 pick? There is not a player on the Spurs that would really boost Atlanta and the draft picks would be a better fit.
I don't really know what a trade with the Bulls would look like, though it might involve Alex Caruso. Would the two teams just swap guards? There is not much else on Chicago that would interest the Hawks in all likelihood. It sounds as if Zach LaVine's trade value has dropped and I don't think that is a deal I would be interested in if I am Atlanta.