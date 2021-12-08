Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    Hawks: Solomon Hill Out For Season
    Publish date:

    Hawks: Solomon Hill Out For Season

    This is a huge loss for the Hawks.
    Author:

    © Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

    This is a huge loss for the Hawks.

    Terrible news out of Atlanta today. Hawks forward Solomon Hill is out for the remainder of the season. Last Sunday night, during the first quarter of the Hornets game, Hill slipped and fell. As soon as he got up, it was evident that something was wrong.

    Yesterday, we learned that his hamstring was torn off the bone. Given the severity of the injury, he will need season-ending surgery. At 30-years-old, it makes his comeback even more challenging. But Hill is an old-school baller and tough as nails. If anyone can do it, it's 'Solo.'

    As for the Hawks, they are officially in the danger zone when it comes to their roster health. Cam Reddish (wrist, non-covid illness), Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain), De'Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery), and Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) are all out of action.

    We're sending positive vibes up for Hill. He is a genuinely good guy, and we wish him a speedy recovery. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news and analysis.

    Solomon Hill Sounds Off on Thanksgiving

    Solomon Hill Living His Best Life

    Solomon Hill Loyal to Kobe Bryant.

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Dec 26, 2020; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
    News

    Hawks Forward Solomon Hill Out For Season

    just now
    LSU Tigers guard Skylar Mays (4) reacts to a play in the final minute against Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Maravich Assembly Center.
    News

    Skylar Mays, Justin Jefferson Show Love at Hawks Game

    21 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks forward Solomon Hill (18) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum
    News

    Hawks Forward Solomon Hill Suffers Gross Injury

    Dec 7, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks forward Dominique Wilkins (21) prior to the game against the Seattle Supersonics at the Center Coliseum.
    News

    On This Day: Dominique Wilkins Scores 52 Against Knicks

    Dec 7, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates after a basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Trae Young: NBA Points Leader

    Dec 7, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Leandro Bolmaro (9) in the first quarter at Target Center.
    News

    Hawks Pour It on Against Timberwolves 121-110

    Dec 6, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) while defended by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) during the first quarter at Target Center.
    News

    Hawks vs. Timberwolves: Everything You Must Know

    Dec 6, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) a layup while Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) defends during the first quarter at Target Center.
    News

    Preview: 'KAT' & Timberwolves Await Hawks' Big Three

    Dec 6, 2021