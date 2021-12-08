Hawks Forward Solomon Hill Out For Season

Terrible news out of Atlanta today. Hawks forward Solomon Hill is out for the remainder of the season. Last Sunday night, during the first quarter of the Hornets game, Hill slipped and fell. As soon as he got up, it was evident that something was wrong.

Yesterday, we learned that his hamstring was torn off the bone. Given the severity of the injury, he will need season-ending surgery. At 30-years-old, it makes his comeback even more challenging. But Hill is an old-school baller and tough as nails. If anyone can do it, it's 'Solo.'

As for the Hawks, they are officially in the danger zone when it comes to their roster health. Cam Reddish (wrist, non-covid illness), Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain), De'Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery), and Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) are all out of action.

We're sending positive vibes up for Hill. He is a genuinely good guy, and we wish him a speedy recovery. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news and analysis.

