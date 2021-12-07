Hawks Forward Solomon Hill Suffers Gross Injury

I hope you have not eaten anything recently. Solomon Hill slipped and fell uring the Hawks embarrassing loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. It was apparent that something was wrong as he quickly exited the game with a leg injury. Within minutes we learned Hill had injured his hamstring but were blissfully unaware of the severity of the injury. That is until today.

As you can see in the tweet above, Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk detailed the gruesome injury. I was today years old when I learned that hamstrings could get torn off the bone. Schlenk did not say anything about surgery, so that's good.

However, losing Hill for an extended period could not have come at a worse time. Cam Reddish (wrist, non-covid illness), Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain), De'Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery), and Onyeka Okongwu (right shoulder injury recovery) are all out of action.

The Hawks must rely on their role players to step up. Last night, the team was buoyed by the performance of Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, who has taken on a much larger role in recent weeks. 'TLC' made a career-high 7 three-pointers last night and helped lead the Hawks to a decisive victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Let's hope Hill and the rest of the Hawks players get well soon. The Hawks host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, analysis, and highlights.

