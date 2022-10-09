Atlanta Hawks Waive Four Players

Skip to main content
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks requested waivers on Armoni Brooks, Malik Ellison, Tyson Etienne, and Chris Silva.
On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Hawks announced that the team had requested waivers on four players. The players are Armoni Brooks, Malik Ellison, Tyson Etienne, and forward Chris Silva.

While it is never pleasant to see players get waived, this was not a surprising development. All four of the players faced almost impossible odds of making the Hawks final regular season roster.

The good news is the players can get picked up by another team in the league. If that does not happen, it is highly likely they will end up playing for the Hawks' G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.

After today's move, the Hawks roster is down to 16 players. Fourteen players are on full NBA contracts, and two are on Two-Way contracts. You can view our projected depth chart here.

Atlanta's front office has made the most out of training camp. They executed a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder to get under the salary cap, and they have essentially finalized the roster. 

The Atlanta Hawks are way ahead of schedule, as we still have nine days to go. Stay locked into AllHawks.com.

