Five Takeaways from Justin Holiday's Introductory Press Conference

On July 1, news broke of a significant trade between the Atlanta Hawks and Sacramento Kings. The Kings got Kevin Huerter, while the Hawks received Justin Holiday, Moe Harkless, and a future draft pick.

Per NBA regulations, the trade was finalized yesterday. Today, Holiday spoke with the media for the first time since the deal went down. Here are the five biggest takeaways from Holiday's introductory press conference.

Nate McMillan

Justin Holiday with Nate McMillan. © Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

When asked how he felt about playing for Nate McMillan again, Justin Holiday expressed his excitement. "I am very, very, very excited to play for Nate again. This is a very comfortable space that I am in. We know each other very well."

Holiday continued, "To have a coach that believes in you, a coach that knows what you like to do and put you in positions to be successful, that's something that's very, very exciting. So I am happy to be back with Nate."

Veteran Presence

Justin Holiday during the 2021-22 season. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When asked how he plans to provide a veteran presence, Holiday had a plan. "I'm going to try to be an example in how I go about my job, how I go about approaching each day. How I am as far as a teammate, in terms of encouraging and pushing each of the players."

Holiday added, "I've actually experienced probably everything you can as an NBA player other than being drafted and being on a two-way contract. So I have a lot of experience in dealing with a lot of ups and downs. I think I will be able to help in those spaces."

High Expectations

Justin Holiday in the 2021-22 season. © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Holiday said, "From the outside looking in, this has always been a team I feel has a chance to do well and go deep into the playoffs - and they've shown it with their grit. The thing I actually liked a lot about the playoff runs they had were how gritty they were."

Holiday continued, "It is very, very exciting to have those expectations to win. I want to be a part of a team and organization that wants to win and expects to win. Because if you don't have those expectations, then there is no use in you going out there. So, I am at a point where I want to win, and I'll do anything I can to help do so."

Individual Game

Justin Holiday driving to the basket against Trae Young. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

When asked if he is still adding to his game or just refining his skills, Holiday gave a candid answer. "I feel as a basketball player; you're always trying to add and improve. You become smarter and wiser with the things that you need to be able to do and things that can help advance you in your craft.

Holiday added, "So I'm always trying to improve. I don't feel anyone is ever in a space where they can't improve anymore as well as honing on the things I do well. So I'm working on all my game as I always have, every season, and every summer, to be the best I can."

Growth

Justin Holiday during his rookie season. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

When asked how he would evaluate his growth as a player since he was last in Atlanta, Holiday laughed. "One, I'm a lot older. I was just really young then. Trying to find my way, trying to establish myself. I've grown a lot mentally in understanding this game, understanding who I am. Understanding how to deal with the ups and definitely the downs."

Holiday added, "The person I was at that time was a lot more emotional. I allowed things to affect me emotionally a lot more than they do now. I'm a lot more calm now, and I think a little bit more positive. Cause I was in this place where I was really, really tough on myself. Now I'm tough on myself, but I give myself a lot more grace. So I've grown a lot mentally since I've been there."

Recommended For You

Nate McMillan's 2022-23 Coach of the Year Odds

Hawks Lose 3rd Player in Free Agency