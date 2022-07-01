Five Takeaways from Dejounte Murray's Press Conference

It's been an eventful past 24 hours in Atlanta. The team has been active through free agency and the trade market. But the organization took a quick break from working the phones to introduce their newly acquired All-Star guard, Dejounte Murray. Below are five things we learned from Murray's introductory press conference.

Shoutout to the Hawks social media team for quickly turning around the footage of Murray arriving at the team practice facility. We see Murray get greet his teammates, staff, and get his first look at his new jersey. Even better, 15 seconds into the video below, we get a wedding-esque reveal where Murray turns around and sees team president Travis Schlenk. That's way too cute.

Trae Young Encouraged Trade

Last week, I wrote that Trae Young was a heavyweight in the league and is now rightfully throwing that weight around to get what he wants. Today, Murray confirmed that he had been in talks with Young for "two to three weeks." Additionally, Murray credited his new teammate for "pushing the needle" of the trade.

Atlanta Is Where Murray Wants To Be

Murray essentially said that it was either San Antonio or Atlanta. There were apparently no other teams that interested him. That's high praise for the Hawks, but even higher praise for the type of talent that Young is capable of attracting.

More Excitement Coming to Atlanta

The only duo I'm more excited about seeing other than Young and Murray is Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun and Murray. Obviously, Murray has good insight into someone's character when he immediately puts his arm around Rathbun. Murray told Rathbun, "more excitement was coming" to Atlanta.

Murray Wearing No. 5 Jersey

As if there was ever any doubt, Murray will wear continue to wear No. 5 in Atlanta. The organization presented the All-Star guard with a crisp white Nike 'Association' jersey. You can see in the video below that Murray is all smiles as he stands next to the team's new general manager Landry Fields.

