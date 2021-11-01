Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Lou Williams Calls 2021-22 Season "Probably My Last"
    Publish date:

    Lou Williams Calls 2021-22 Season "Probably My Last"

    The 'Underground GOAT' is considering retirement after this season.
    Author:

    © Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    Say it ain't so, 'Sweet Lou'. In an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Lou Williams opened up on an array of fascinating topics. The entire video deserves a watch, and you can get to it by clicking here. Trust me, Rooks does not miss as an interviewer.

    Sadly, my ears perked up when the conversation steered towards retirement. The Atlanta Hawks combo guard said, "This is probably my last season. I say that publicly." However, Williams did add an addendum to the end of his statement. "I said it last time, so who knows."

    It isn't easy to wrap your mind around everything Williams has done throughout his career. Here's a brief list of his many accomplishments: 

    • 45th Overall Selection of the 2005 NBA Draft (straight out of high school)
    • 3X Winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award (2015, 2018, 2019)
    • 15,258+ Career Points
    • 1,070+ Games
    • 26,341+ Minutes 
    • Career Average of 14.3 points, 3.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds per game
    • 1 Drake song about him

    No image description

    The 35-year-old serves as a bridge from a different time in the league to the present day. Williams has played alongside Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Trae Young, among many other great players. If this is the final go-round for Williams, it's time for the league to give him his flowers. Sound off on our Twitter or Facebook with your favorite Lou Williams highlights.

    Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzles forward Santi Aldama (7) defends during the first half at FedExForum.
