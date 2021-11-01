Atlanta Hawks Unveil New Uniforms, Court

We have been waiting for months, but the brightly colored alternate uniforms have finally arrived. After first leaking online back in the summer, the Atlanta Hawks official Twitter account posted official images of their 2021-22 Nike City Edition Uniforms. Check out the hype video below.

As you can see from the photos, the uniforms pay homage to different eras from the Hawks illustrious history. The marketing campaign is titled '404 Forever'. The number style on the front of the jersey harkens back to the Hawks' inaugural year in Atlanta representing the lettering of the 1968 unis and the back of the jersey sports numbers in the lettering from 1985. While the 1970's lettering of the "Atlanta" on the jersey chest invokes the spirit of Pistol Pete. The 2-color Infinity Black and Torch Red at the neck and arms are reminiscent of the configuration from the team's kit from the 1985 season.

At the bottom of the jersey, a call out of the city's iconic 404 area code is at the jersey tag incorporated with the razor-talon Hawk. On the shorts, the vertical "Hawks" wordmark on the left side of the short carries all the passion of the '80s teams. The asymmetrical Black, Yellow and Red tape configuration represents the melding of the leg detail from the 1968 season shorts on the right side.

In addition to the new uniforms, there will be an alternate court as well. The coordinating court for the NIKE 2021-22 NBA City Edition uniform has the imposing razor-talon hawk of the late 90's as the centerpiece. Its powerful wings spanning between the 3-point arcs as it tenaciously clutches the basketball.

The gradient Infinity Black to Torch Red is echoed in both the court's apron and the free-throw lanes. The lettering of the Atlanta Hawks name in Legacy Yellow on the baseline mimics the wordmark of the 1982-92 era. The feather motif outline sweeps the sideline, while the Primary Icon logo is at the center of the 404 callout at the center court line.

The Hawks debut the new uniforms for the first time on Thursday, November 4 when they host the Utah Jazz. Stay locked into AllHawks.com as we keep you updated with breaking news and analysis for your Atlanta Hawks.

