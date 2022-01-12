Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks: Everything You Must Know

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks: Television, Radio, Stream, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Hawks game against the Miami Heat. There are several intriguing storylines following the Hawks as they prepare for another playoff push. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9FM The Game
Heat Listen: Miami Heat App
Odds
Spread: ATL -2
Moneyline: ATL -133, MIA +100
Total O/U: 223.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Magic Johnson Loves Trae Young
Five Wildest Moments from Trae Young's Career (So Far)
Every NBA Record Tied or Broken by Trae Young
Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!