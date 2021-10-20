Multiple Hawks Legends Named to NBA Top 75 Players

    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Top StoriesNewsCultureSI.com
    Search
    Multiple Hawks Appear on Initial NBA Top 75 List

    © David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

    Publish date:

    Multiple Hawks Appear on Initial NBA Top 75 List

    The Hawks are already getting some love with NBA Top 75 list.
    Author:

    If you have been reading this site regularly, you will know how excited I am about the NBA's 75th season. The league is sparing no expense on its diamond anniversary. Everything from recreating classic photographs, heartfelt commercials, and special jerseys have already been unveiled. 

    Last night, the league released the first 25 names of the 75 greatest players in NBA history. Multiple former Hawks appeared on the initial. Bob Pettit played for the franchise in Milwaukee and St. Louis from 1954-1965 and has his jersey retired in Atlanta. Moses Malone played for several teams, including the Hawks, from 1988-1991.

    Although they never played for the Hawks, the organization selected Bill Russell and Bob Cousy. Unfortunately, the two all-timers ended up in Boston, where they created the first dynasty of the nascent league. It's worth noting that none of these names come as a surprise, as they all were on the Top 50 list back in 1996.

    If you're old enough to remember the NBA's Top 50 list back in 1996, there were a lot of upset fans when Hawks legend and Basketball Hall of Famer, Dominique Wilkins, was omitted from the list. While I'm still hoping the NBA rights that wrong in 2021, I know the chances are slim for the 'Human Highlight Film'. Stay locked in to AllHawks.com throughout this special season.

    No image description

    2021-22 Regular Season, Playoff Predictions for Hawks

    Magic Johnson Praises Trae Young at NBA 75 Videoshoot

    Trae Young Recreates Reggie Miller Moment for NBA 75

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    The NBA 75th Anniversary logo on a backboard at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
    News

    Multiple Hawks Legends Named to NBA Top 75 Players

    12 seconds ago
    The Atlanta Hawks are teaming up with State Farm for 'Good Neighbor Giveback' Campaign in 2021-22 NBA Season.
    Culture

    Atlanta Hawks, State Farm Plan 'Good Neighbor Giveback' Campaign

    3 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during game five in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden
    News

    Trae Young Recreates Classic Reggie Miller Moment

    17 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) pictured at Hawks Media Day held at PC&E.
    News

    Kevin Huerter Speaks Out On New Contract Extension

    21 hours ago
    The Atlanta Hawks led by Trae Young and John Collins must battle rivals for another trip to the Eastern Conference Finals.
    News

    2021-22 Regular Season, Playoff Predictions for Atlanta Hawks

    Oct 19, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter playing against the Sacramento Kings
    News

    Kevin Huerter and Atlanta Hawks Agree On Contract Extension

    Oct 18, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks celebrating in 2021 NBA Playoffs. The team hopes to replicate their success in the 2021-22 NBA Season.
    News

    2021-22 Season Predictions for Atlanta Hawks Players

    Oct 18, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on the field before a game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at SunTrust Park.
    Culture

    Hawks Players Attend NLCS Game 2 in Atlanta

    Oct 18, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter is eligible for contract extension.
    News

    Time Running Out For Kevin Huerter Contract Extension

    Oct 17, 2021