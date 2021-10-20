Multiple Hawks Legends Named to NBA Top 75 Players

If you have been reading this site regularly, you will know how excited I am about the NBA's 75th season. The league is sparing no expense on its diamond anniversary. Everything from recreating classic photographs, heartfelt commercials, and special jerseys have already been unveiled.

Last night, the league released the first 25 names of the 75 greatest players in NBA history. Multiple former Hawks appeared on the initial. Bob Pettit played for the franchise in Milwaukee and St. Louis from 1954-1965 and has his jersey retired in Atlanta. Moses Malone played for several teams, including the Hawks, from 1988-1991.

Although they never played for the Hawks, the organization selected Bill Russell and Bob Cousy. Unfortunately, the two all-timers ended up in Boston, where they created the first dynasty of the nascent league. It's worth noting that none of these names come as a surprise, as they all were on the Top 50 list back in 1996.

If you're old enough to remember the NBA's Top 50 list back in 1996, there were a lot of upset fans when Hawks legend and Basketball Hall of Famer, Dominique Wilkins, was omitted from the list. While I'm still hoping the NBA rights that wrong in 2021, I know the chances are slim for the 'Human Highlight Film'. Stay locked in to AllHawks.com throughout this special season.

