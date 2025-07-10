New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea Sends Giannis To Atlanta, Jalen Johnson and Anfernee Simons To Milwaukee
We are a little more than a week into free agency, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center or another ball-handler.
While you could have already considered the Hawks a darkhorse team to get involved in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes (if there ever is any), they certainly are a team to watch after making that draft night trade. The first round pick they acquired is the most favorable of Milwaukee or New Orleans and that pick would give the Bucks the option to tank this season and get control of their own draft for a year to reset the roster after losing Antetokounmpo.
Let's talk about the Bucks.
Milwaukee made one of the most stunning moves in recent memory when they decided to stretch and waive Damian Lillard's contract to make room to sign Pacers center Myles Turner. This franchise appears to be going all out in its attempt to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy in Milwaukee. Is it going to work? Because the East is so weak, the Bucks are still likely a top-six team just based on the fact they have the best player in the conference, but they don't seem good enough to win multiple rounds in the playoffs. The only way this roster and franchise can get better is by trading Antetokounmpo, which is a tough pill to swallow. They don't have young players or draft picks to trade and it might not be this summer, but the Bucks might realize that trading Giannis is their best option at some point.
Boston appears to be taking a gap year in 2025-2026. They are not tanking exactly, but they have cut costs to get under the second apron. With Jayson Tatum likely out for the upcoming season, Boston still has the talent to make the playoffs, but they are not championship contenders. Will they look for ways to continue cutting salary to get further under the aprons? They have holes in the frontcourt to address.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Andre Jackson Jr
Bucks Receive: Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, Anfernee Simons, Sam Hauser, a 2026 1st round pick (most favorable of their own or New Orleans), a 2027 1st round pick ( least favorable of their own or New Orleans), and an unprotected 2030 1st round pick swap (via ATL)
Celtics Receive: Kyle Kuzma and a top five protected 2031 1st round pick (via MIL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: This is the all-in move for the Hawks. Before they acquired Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard, a move like this would have gutted the roster. Now that they have these players plus the 2026 pick, the Hawks make a move to try and win a title. Giannis and Trae Young pair perfectly together and you combine that with Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu, Porzingis, Alexander-Walker, and Kennard, this team becomes the instant favorite to win the Eastern Conference.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: While neither Johnson or Risacher will ever be as good as Antetokounmpo, they are good young players who give the Hawks a bright future. The 2026 pick could be a top-four selection as well and could give the Hawks another franchise-building block. If the Hawks don't win a championship after making this move, it would be considered a failure.
Why the Bucks do this trade: While trading Antetokoumpo would sting, this would be a solid return. Johnson looks like a potential All-NBA player if he can stay healthy and Risacher was the Rookie of the Year runner up. Simons could be a long-term backcourt answer and getting the 2026 pick from the Hawks could net them a top selection in what is supposed to be a loaded draft. This would better set up the Bucks for the future without Antetokounmpo.
Why the Bucks don't do this trade: Even if Giannis asks out, will they actually move him? Johnson is ultra talented, but has an injury history. Risacher had a solid rookie season, but might not be anything more than a high-level role player. Simons is a talented scorer, but is on an expiring contract and a huge liability on defense. Could Milwaukee get better packages from teams like the Rockets or the Spurs?
Why the Celtics do this trade: They shed more salary and get a first round pick back in return. The Celtics are not going to be title contenders this year anyway and are already rumored to be interested in moving either Simons or Hauser. This move helps their future flexibility while shedding more salary.
Why the Celtics don't do this trade: Kuzma was a disaster for the Bucks last season and while the Celtics don't really have an answer at the power forward spot right now, do they really want to be on the hook for his contract?