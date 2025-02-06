New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Isaac and Jose Alvarado To ATL, McCollum to Magic, Capela to NOLA
Today is the NBA trade deadline and it seems like anything can happen. As it relates to the Hawks, they just saw one of their possible trade targets go off the board in Brandon Ingram. Ingram was traded to the Raptors. Furthermore, the Cleveland Cavaliers are also making a push for DeAndre Hunter's services, per NBA insider Marc Stein.
It remains to be seen whether Hunter gets moved, but if that move goes down, the Hawks are likely not going to be able to resolve their PF problem while also having to fill a vacancy on the wing. Possibly getting Caris LeVert from Cleveland will help with that, but the fact remains that Atlanta has not found a viable stand-in for Jalen Johnson ever since losing him to a season-ending injury.
Jonathan Isaac could make some sense for the Hawks. He doesn't offer much on offense, but brings elite defensive ability to a roster that sorely lacks it. He can also play at the PF or center spot for different looks and can reliably guard 1-5. Furthermore, he might be acquirable for the Hawks. He's in the midst of his worst offensive season while his defense has slipped a little bit. That's partially due to the injuries the Magic have dealt with, their lack of spacing and his own play.
In New Orleans, the Pelicans already made one move to shed salary by sending Ingram to Toronto. Could they make another one to clear more salary room and set themselves up with real salary flexibility heading into a pivotal 2025 offseason?
Here's what the framework for a possible three-team deal could look like between these teams.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Hawks get: Jonathan Isaac, Gary Harris, Jose Alvarado
Orlando Magic get: C.J McCollum, Larry Nance Jr, Jordan Hawkins, David Roddy, 2031 1st round pick (top-8 protected, via ATL)
New Orleans Pelicans get: Clint Capela, Cole Anthony, Caleb Houstan, 2025 2nd round pick (from BOS/MEM, via ORL), 2027 1st round pick (top-5 protected, via ORL), 2027 2nd round pick (via ORL), 2030 2nd round pick (via ATL), 2027 2nd round pick (from LAC, via ATL)
Why Atlanta Might Do This Trade: Isaac's defensive versatility fits with the roster both with and without Jalen Johnson. He's an athletic play finisher who should work well with Trae Young in actions. Furthermore, he's a great rebounder, which adds to one of the Hawks' strongest skills currently on the roster. He's not a great shooter, but shot north of 37% on 2 attempts a game for the past two years. While defenses won't respect his shot, a healthy version of Isaac is capable of making up for it if there are enough shooters around him. He's signed through the 2028-29 season on a fairly reasonable deal ($15 million per year), so the Hawks have some long-term insurance for Johnson if he struggles to stay healthy. They also add a two-way backup point guard in Alvarado, who brings shooting and defense to a Hawks lineup lacking both when Young and DeAndre Hunter sit.
Why Atlanta Might Not Do This Trade: Three-point shooting hasn't exactly been a strength for the Hawks this year and this has the potential to make things even more cramped. There's also significant questions about how this trade would affect the development of Zaccharie Risacher and Onyeka Okongwu once Jalen Johnson is healthy. Isaac doesn't have the shooting necessary to play at the small forward spot. He's also shooting a career-worst 66.7% from the line and 25% from deep while taking the fewest shots of his career from inside the paint.
Why Orlando Might Do This Trade: McCollum's shooting on high volume (37.5% on eight attempts a game) and playoff experience will fit right in for a Magic team that lacks both. Hawkins is a 3&D option who has taken strides as a defender and more complete player. Although he hasn't been amazing as a shooter (33.5% from deep on six attempts), he's a confident shooter who could develop into an excellent rotation piece for Orlando. Nance fills a void in Orlando's center depth created by the Mo Wagner injury and Roddy is another forward that Orlando can use to get through the regular season. Isaac's offensive limitations make him a tougher lineup fit deeper into the postseason and the Magic already have plenty of good defenders on their roster.
Why Orlando Might Not Do This Trade: Isaac is on a very team-friendly deal and has been essential to Orlando's defense throughout his career as a versatile chess piece. It could be hard to lose him, especially if Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner miss more time. Furthermore, this deal comes with some risk attached to McCollum. He's not much of a defender and is 33. How many more years of high-level shooting does he have?
Why New Orleans Might Do This Trade: They free up future money by moving on from McCollum and add a first-round pick from Orlando with light protections on it. New Orleans clearly needs some sort of re-tooling in the offseason given their position close to the bottom of the Western Conference. C.J isn't really part of their future around Trey Murphy III, Herb Jones and Zion Williamson. It makes sense to move on now and get draft capital for a player that could decline as soon as next year.
Why New Orleans Might Not Do This Trade: Hawkins is a young player whose shown real development and the Pelicans don't have a lot of shooting if they move on from both of them. Alvarado has also been integral to the Pelicans' rotation and brings a lot of defensive competitiveness. It may not create enough future flexibility to really make sense for New Orleans at this deadline.
