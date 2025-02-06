2025 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker; Atlanta Hawks Rumors, Deals, News, and More
At 3:00 p.m. ET today, the NBA Trade Deadline will be here and teams will no longer be able to make any deals. One team who has been mentioned in a lot of rumors and reports has been the Atlanta Hawks, but they have yet to make a deal.
Players such as Clint Capela, Cody Zeller, Larry Nance Jr, and Bogdanovic have been mentioned as trade possibilities, but will the Hawks move any of them? The team announced last week that star forward Jalen Johnson is going to miss the rest of the season and that is something that could potentially alter their plans at the deadline. Bogdanovic has been out for the Hawks and has been listed as "Not With Team". Both Capela and Nance are expiring deals. It feels like the Hawks are going to make a move, but what would that look like, and for who? Atlanta is 23-28 after their loss to the Spurs tonight, but they are still in position to be in the playoffs (or the play-in tournament at minimum).
We are 15 hours from the trade deadline and the best place to be locked into for the latest rumors, news, and deals involving the Atlanta Hawks is right here!
11:50 p.m. ET (Wednesday)
The Atlanta Hawks had been connected to Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram over the past five days, but he is being dealt to the Toronto Raptors according to multiple reports.