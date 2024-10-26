Biggest Takeaways From The Atlanta Hawks 125-120 Win Against the Hornets
Don't look now but the Atlanta Hawks are 2-0.
In a game that had a lot of fouls and that saw the Hornets dominate the glass and shoot over 40% from three, the Hawks found a way to win.
Let's dig into the big takeaways from Friday's game.
1. Trae Young was a star
Young had 30 points and 12 assists on Wednesday against the Nets in the season opener, but he was even better tonight and had another 30-10 game. It was also a history making game for Young, as he passed Luka Doncic for the the most 30 point, 10 assist games in NBA history.
Young finished with 38 points and 10 assists on 11-24 shooting. He is off to a great start this season and has a huge opportunity this Sunday in the Hawks next game when they face the Oklahoma City Thunder.
2. Dyson Daniels continues to impress
Daniels was the talk of game one against Brooklyn and he followed it up with another good performance. Daniels finished with 18 points on 8-10 shooting and 2-4 from three. He also had two steals and four assists as well as this circus shot that somehow found a way to go in.
Daniels has been fantastic for the Hawks so far this season and has been one of the most impactful additions across the NBA. If he continues to play like this, the Hawks are going to be a dangerous team.
3. De'Andre Hunter was fantastic
Hunter had a very rough preseason, but he was outstanding on Friday night for the Hawks. He finished with 24 points on 7-14 shooting and also grabbing seven rebounds. Hunter looked comfortable with the ball all night long and played with a lot of confidence. If he can continue to play well, that would be a welcome sight for the Hawks.
4. Jalen Johnson is still taking a little bit to get going
Johnson had a bit of a slow opening game (by his lofty standards) and he took a little bit to get going in the game against Charlotte. He finished with 16 points on 4-15 shooting and also had seven rebounds and three assists. The fact that Johnson has not played as well as he is accustomed to and the Hawks are still winning says a lot about how the other guys are playing on the team. Johnson will get going soon, but it has been a bumpy start to the season for the Hawks ascending star.
5. The Free Throw Shooting Was Better
The Hawks were not great from the free throw line in the first game against Brooklyn, but they improved that tonight. Atlanta shot 33-38 (86.8%) and it was key in getting the victory.